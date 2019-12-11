Servizi fotografici su Instagram con i cani del canile: "Così li aiuto a trovare una nuova casa"

Da due anni un'artista canadese pubblica su Instagram dei veri e propri servizi fotografici con protagonisti i cani del canile della sua città, Canmore, per far conoscere gli animali e mostrarne le caratteristiche "all'opera", favorendone così l'adozione.

Tutto è iniziato quando Rachel Rodgers ha postato su Instagram nel dicembre del 2016 una foto del suo cane seduto con lei in canoa, circondato dalle montagne innevate. In pochissimo tempo, quel post ha ricevuto migliaia di like e il numero dei follower di Rodgers è aumentato vertiginosamente. A quel punto la fotografata si è chiesta cosa fare con tutto questo seguito e come "canalizzare" l'attenzione ricevuta per una buona causa. Tutti quei follower erano amanti dei cani e così ha pensato di mostrare sui social cani in cerca di una casa, sperando di aiutarli.

Da allora Rachel impiega il proprio tempo libero realizzando fotografie di cani ospitati in canili e altre strutture della sua città, Alberta, postando su Instagram immagini e descrizioni degli animali, per farne emergere la personalità. In due anni Rodgers ha fotografato più di duecento cani, molti dei quali sono stati poi adottati proprio grazie alle sue foto.