Servizi fotografici su Instagram con i cani del canile: "Così li aiuto a trovare una nuova casa"
La canadese Rachel Roberts pubblica su Instagram scatti professionali dei cani abbandonati nei canili della sua città, per aiutarli a "farsi conoscere" e trovare una nuova famiglia
Da due anni un'artista canadese pubblica su Instagram dei veri e propri servizi fotografici con protagonisti i cani del canile della sua città, Canmore, per far conoscere gli animali e mostrarne le caratteristiche "all'opera", favorendone così l'adozione.
Tutto è iniziato quando Rachel Rodgers ha postato su Instagram nel dicembre del 2016 una foto del suo cane seduto con lei in canoa, circondato dalle montagne innevate. In pochissimo tempo, quel post ha ricevuto migliaia di like e il numero dei follower di Rodgers è aumentato vertiginosamente. A quel punto la fotografata si è chiesta cosa fare con tutto questo seguito e come "canalizzare" l'attenzione ricevuta per una buona causa. Tutti quei follower erano amanti dei cani e così ha pensato di mostrare sui social cani in cerca di una casa, sperando di aiutarli.
This is Neil. I met him in Tacoma, WA yesterday at his foster home, which is also a doggie daycare. I enrolled Anna for a day of play and left with Neil (this is pretty much the best arrangement for traveling with monster and volunteering). Neil and I left the city in search of a hike called Rattlesnake Ledge (not because I had speculated anything about Neil’s affinity for ledges or rattles, but because it was recommended by multiple people). Neil couldn’t be certain of why he was being handed over to me and why I was asking him to get into a car, but he did his best to oblige. He preferred getting in the side of the car rather than the hatch and he was adamant about changing passenger positions continuously throughout the ride. Neil was anxious on the way to wherever we were going, but still had the capacity to snack in transit. We hiked to the poorly named ledge (there are no rattlesnakes!) meeting lots of nice humans and dogs on the trail. Neil was a delight to be leashed to (other than the many, many circles he did around me). He rarely pulled and was eager to say hi to all the women on the trail and a select few of the men (I didn’t figure out his screening process for men but I’m sure it’s sound - a word which here means “a sensible way to screen out bad guys” rather than “vibrations in the air”). After our hike Neil chose my car from all the ones parked and waited for me to open the side door for him. He napped en route back to daycare/foster care in Tacoma and was happy to see his friends when he got back. Do you know someone in Washington who would love to have a handsome hiker like Neil? He’s currently available for adoption from @wetnosesfosterpaws in Tacoma, WA. #adoptable
Da allora Rachel impiega il proprio tempo libero realizzando fotografie di cani ospitati in canili e altre strutture della sua città, Alberta, postando su Instagram immagini e descrizioni degli animali, per farne emergere la personalità. In due anni Rodgers ha fotografato più di duecento cani, molti dei quali sono stati poi adottati proprio grazie alle sue foto.
