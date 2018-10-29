Halloween, i trucchi da copiare per la notte più mostruosa dell’anno

Ormai anche per gli italiani la festa di Halloween è entrata a far parte della lista di ricorrenze da celebrare con tutta la serie di ritualità che comporta.

Se “dolcetto o scherzetto?” è la domanda che si ripete tra gli appassionati della tradizione anglosassone, e la zucca continua a riproporsi come simbolo della festività, il trucco da realizzare nella notte tra il 31 ottobre e il 1° novembre è sempre più aperto all’avanguardia delle tecniche più raffinate in grado di stravolgere i volti e renderli irriconoscibili.

Di seguito alcuni make up da prendere a esempio per essere adattati ai propri gusti e al proprio travestimento: scheletri, ferite sanguinanti, cicatrici sono gli elementi immancabili nelle immagini postate su Instagram come maschere inquietanti, ma anche divertenti.

Via libera alla fantasia e a un’ampia dose di immaginazione nella notte in cui a tutto è concesso di essere creature dalle sembianze fuori dal comune.

Ferite sanguinanti e tagli sul viso si realizzano con le matite di varie gradazioni di rosso: si tracciano i contorni delle ferite sul viso, mentre con una matita nera per occhi si dà profondità al disegno.

Trucchi elaborati e d’effetto, ma anche i capelli fanno parte del travestimento e parrucche ed extension diventano fondamentali.