Halloween, i trucchi da copiare per la notte più mostruosa dell’anno
Scheletri, labbra sanguinanti, parrucche e occhi cerchiati: una rassegna dei make up più originali da riproporre per la festa più paurosa dell'anno
Ormai anche per gli italiani la festa di Halloween è entrata a far parte della lista di ricorrenze da celebrare con tutta la serie di ritualità che comporta.
Se “dolcetto o scherzetto?” è la domanda che si ripete tra gli appassionati della tradizione anglosassone, e la zucca continua a riproporsi come simbolo della festività, il trucco da realizzare nella notte tra il 31 ottobre e il 1° novembre è sempre più aperto all’avanguardia delle tecniche più raffinate in grado di stravolgere i volti e renderli irriconoscibili.
Di seguito alcuni make up da prendere a esempio per essere adattati ai propri gusti e al proprio travestimento: scheletri, ferite sanguinanti, cicatrici sono gli elementi immancabili nelle immagini postate su Instagram come maschere inquietanti, ma anche divertenti.
Via libera alla fantasia e a un’ampia dose di immaginazione nella notte in cui a tutto è concesso di essere creature dalle sembianze fuori dal comune.
Slice Faced Girl ; She was a beautiful girl that lived in a small village with her husband. She loved to walk around the village and ask everyone "Am i pretty?" Everyone always answered "Yes!" She always wanted to look beautiful. One day, she had an affair with a man from the village. Her husband found out and got hurt. He asked the man "Why her? all of other girls in this village, why my lady?" the man answered "Because she's the most beautiful girl in the village." He was really mad and upset, so he grabbed a knife and slit her mouth from ear to ear, to make her no longer beautiful. and then he asked "Who's going to think you're beautiful now? no one will love you if you're unattractive" Soon after, she killed herself. Her husband painfully lived alone with sadness and fears. She haunts him every night and ask, "You'll miss the slice of heaven i used to gave you every night. Do you want a slice of me?" 🔪🔪🔪

Ferite sanguinanti e tagli sul viso si realizzano con le matite di varie gradazioni di rosso: si tracciano i contorni delle ferite sul viso, mentre con una matita nera per occhi si dà profondità al disegno.
1 или 2? 1 or 2? 😍❤️ Это мои клоунесы 2017 и 2016 годов, какая вам больше нравится? 😍🎪 These are my two clowns from 2016 and 2017. Which one do you like more?
Last one 😁 thank you all for all the love ❤️ " do you want a balloon ?" So yes I had to do a pennywise makeup too 🙈❤️ I wanted to use my wax for the first time (on face) so got inspired by @simple.symphony to make the "scars" with wax.
Trucchi elaborati e d’effetto, ma anche i capelli fanno parte del travestimento e parrucche ed extension diventano fondamentali.
@beautypalmira created this creepy but awesome Halloween-look only using our products 😱😎
Yo, cuando muera...✨ . ¿Que te pareció este maquillaje? 💀