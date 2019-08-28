Da Meghan Markle a Vanessa Incontrada: quando le lentiggini sono dettaglio di bellezza
Le piccole macchie scure sul volto sono un particolare talmente tanto apprezzato da essere diventato oggetto di una tecnica di make up che prende il nome di "Meghan effect"
Non togliete le lentiggini a Meghan Markle, non sia mai. “Voglio vederle” ha chiesto perentoria la duchessa di Sussex, guest editor di Vogue Uk del numero settembre, al fotografo Peter Lindberg che è stato autore della copertina del magazine e perciò ammonito al divieto di utilizzare Photoshop per cancellare le piccole macchie sul suo viso. “Un viso senza lentiggini è come un cielo senza stelle” fu la frase che il padre Thomas le rivolse anni fa, e quelle parole sembrano essere rimaste davvero tanto impresse nella consorte del principe Harry, esemplare protagonista della rosa delle donne segnate dall’affascinante dettaglio.
Lentiggini, le donne famose segnate dall’affascinante dettaglio
Meghan Markle è solo una delle tante donne fiere delle loro lentiggini. Le ‘nostre’ Vittoria Puccini, Serena Autieri, Vanessa Incontrada sono altre meravigliose dimostrazioni di quanto quelle piccole macchioline scure possano potenziare il fascino femminile già graziato da delicati lineamenti e come loro, anche modelle del calibro di Bar Refaeli e Kate Moss non hanno mai fatto nulla per celare la minuzia estetica che tutto può tranne che chiamarsi difetto.
Particolari raffinatissimi le lentiggini, tornate talmente di ‘moda’ da essere anche valorizzate con quello che prende il nome di ‘Meghan effect’, tecnica di make up utile per esaltare i puntini sul volto come fa lei che di quelle ‘stelline’ va tanto orgogliosa.
Gli esperti spiegano che occorre un eyeliner o una matita per gli occhi di colore marrone tendente al rosso e picchiettare in modo casuale sul naso e sugli zigomi. Poi bisogna premere leggermente i puntini disegnati con le dita, per togliere nitidezza. Il risultato sarebbe garantito, “reale” almeno quanto quello di una duchessa.
