Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada: "Una m*** senza trucco", lei risponde così

Avere milioni di follower significa anche essere abituati alle critiche. Gli insulti, però, sono un'altra cosa e Chiara Ferragni non ci sta. L'influencer ha raccontato su Instagram quanto accaduto lo scorso pomeriggio a Milano, quando una donna sui 40 anni, vedendola scendere dal taxi, ha detto ad alta voce alla figlia: "Non seguirla, senza trucco è una m***".

"La mia reazione è stata guardarla scioccata per un commento del genere - spiega nel lungo post - Per tutto il giorno ho continuato a chiedermi perché le persone devono parlare così e perché devono sempre criticare, ma soprattutto perché sono le donne a farlo contro altre donne".

Chiara Ferragni invita i follower a condannare ogni episodio simile: "In un mondo in cui ci sentiamo tutti giudicati e dove tutti, almeno una volta, ci siamo sentiti vittime di uno standard di bellezza e siamo stati male per i commenti degli altri, perché facciamo lo stesso?". Poi la stoccata contro la sua hater: "Perché una mamma dovrebbe dire a sua figlia che un'altra donna sembra una m*** senza trucco (e mi sentivo così carina quella mattina), invece di insegnarle che la bellezza viene dall'interno, dalla fiducia in se stessi e dall'amore per se stessi? Che tutti siano belli a modo loro, che un modello standard di bellezza non esiste? Che un viso fresco e un sorriso vero è meglio di qualsiasi tipo di trucco? Questo è quello che insegnerò a mio figlio ed è quello che cerco di dire ogni giorno sui miei social".

Infine l'appello a tutte le donne: "Le donne vere si sostengono a vicenda. Insieme possiamo fare la differenza. Iniziate coi piccoli passi, provate a dirvi qualcosa di buono sul vostro corpo ogni giorno. E cercate di potenziare gli altri intorno a voi, invece di abbatterli". Lezione numero uno.