Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada: "Una m*** senza trucco", lei risponde così
L'influencer ha raccontato su Instagram la sua disavventura con una donna e invita i follower a condannare il body shaming
Avere milioni di follower significa anche essere abituati alle critiche. Gli insulti, però, sono un'altra cosa e Chiara Ferragni non ci sta. L'influencer ha raccontato su Instagram quanto accaduto lo scorso pomeriggio a Milano, quando una donna sui 40 anni, vedendola scendere dal taxi, ha detto ad alta voce alla figlia: "Non seguirla, senza trucco è una m***".
"La mia reazione è stata guardarla scioccata per un commento del genere - spiega nel lungo post - Per tutto il giorno ho continuato a chiedermi perché le persone devono parlare così e perché devono sempre criticare, ma soprattutto perché sono le donne a farlo contro altre donne".
Chiara Ferragni invita i follower a condannare ogni episodio simile: "In un mondo in cui ci sentiamo tutti giudicati e dove tutti, almeno una volta, ci siamo sentiti vittime di uno standard di bellezza e siamo stati male per i commenti degli altri, perché facciamo lo stesso?". Poi la stoccata contro la sua hater: "Perché una mamma dovrebbe dire a sua figlia che un'altra donna sembra una m*** senza trucco (e mi sentivo così carina quella mattina), invece di insegnarle che la bellezza viene dall'interno, dalla fiducia in se stessi e dall'amore per se stessi? Che tutti siano belli a modo loro, che un modello standard di bellezza non esiste? Che un viso fresco e un sorriso vero è meglio di qualsiasi tipo di trucco? Questo è quello che insegnerò a mio figlio ed è quello che cerco di dire ogni giorno sui miei social".
Infine l'appello a tutte le donne: "Le donne vere si sostengono a vicenda. Insieme possiamo fare la differenza. Iniziate coi piccoli passi, provate a dirvi qualcosa di buono sul vostro corpo ogni giorno. E cercate di potenziare gli altri intorno a voi, invece di abbatterli". Lezione numero uno.
Yesterday, while I was getting out of a cab to go to work, a woman surprised me with an awful comment. She was probably in her 40s and, after she saw me, she told her daughter (who was probably around 8) in a very loud way: “don’t even give her attention, did you see she looks like shit without makeup on”. My reaction was just looking at her in shock for such a rude and loud comment, and that feeling stayed with me the whole day. I kept asking myself why people have to talk shit about others, and why do people always have to criticize the way you look, more than anything else? And why do women do this the most, and against other women? In a poll I made on Instagram stories on Tuesday, after my sister @valentinaferragni was “socially attacked” for not wearing a model size I asked my followers if they’ve ever felt bad for bad comments about their physical appearance: 89% of you said yes. Isn’t this crazy? In a world where we all have felt judged for the way we look and where we’ve all, at least at times, felt victims of a beauty standard that we couldn’t live up to and felt bad about ourselves for other’s comments, why do we often do the same? We know the feeling of not feeling the 100% best version of ourselves, so why trying to make others feel bad as well? Why would a mum tell her daughter that another woman looks like shit without makeup on (and I felt so cute that morning 😅) instead of teaching her that beauty comes from within, from self confidence and self love? That everybody is beautiful in their own way, that a “model standard of beauty” doesn’t exist anymore? That a fresh face and a real smile is better than any kind of makeup? That’s what I will teach to my son, that’s what I try to tell you everyday on my social media. Real women support each other. Together, we can make a difference. It starts with baby steps: try to tell yourself something good about your body everyday. And try to empower others around you, instead of tearing them down #BodyShamingIsForLosers #Sisterhood
