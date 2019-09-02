Chiara Ferragni in lacrime su Instagram: "Un momento di svolta nella mia vita" (VIDEO)

Chiara Ferragni commossa dopo aver visto il documentario sulla sua vita 'Chiara Ferragni Unposted', nelle sale dal 17 al 19 settembre. Poco fa la fashion influencer più importante al mondo, 31 anni, 15 milioni di follower, ha condiviso su Instagram un video in lacrime, per raccontare ai fan tutta l'emozione del 'dietro le quinte'. "Ero in uno stato super emotivo ed estremamente felice - scrive - Spero che questo documentario vi ispiri a seguire i vostri sogni e credere in voi stessi, contro tutti gli altri".

Nella clip, Chiara non riesce a trattenere il pianto. "Per mesi ho pensato a questo momento. Mi chiedevo come mi sarei sentita nei giorni prima la presentazione del mio documentario - si legge nel post - Forse felice, eccitata, orgogliosa, impaurita. La creazione di questo documentario è stato il progetto più stimolante a cui abbia mai preso parte. Lasciare che qualcun altro, la regista Elisa Moruso, racconti la mia storia e approfondisca tutto ciò che ho vissuto, è stato spaventoso ma logico".

"Essere in grado di mostrarvi come è iniziata la mia attività 10 anni fa (che non è solo pubblicare un bel selfie) è stato di estrema importanza per me - prosegue - Per mostrarvi quanta dedizione, duro lavoro ci sono dietro e quanto e credere in te stesso ripaga sempre. Ma allo stesso tempo non aver paura di parlare degli errori che ho fatto lungo la mia strada, delle persone che mi hanno abbattuto e di tutte le mie insicurezze".