Addio a Naya Rivera, le star di ‘Glee’ la ricordano sui social: “Sei stata fonte di ispirazione”

La morte di Naya Rivera ha gettato nel più profondo sconforto i milioni di fan che per lei erano in apprensione sin dal momento della notizia della sua scomparsa nel lago si Piru, in California, e i tanti colleghi e amici che avevano avuto modo di conoscerla sul set della serie tv ‘Glee’. In queste ore sui social si affollano i messaggi di cordoglio da parte degli attori che con l’interprete di Santana Lopez avevano condiviso il set ed esperienze di vita che prescindevano dai rapporti lavorativi, lasciando emergere il ritratto di una donna molto amata per le sue doti umani e caratteriali.

“La tua ambizione e risultati sono stati fonte di ispirazione per le donne latine di tutto il mondo” ha scritto Demi Lovato, attrice e cantante che aveva partecipato alle riprese di Glee nel ruolo di Danielle; “Ci tenevamo per mano durante ogni esibizione”, il pensiero di Ashley Fink a corredo del video di un tour che le aveva viste esibirsi mano nella mano. E poi, ancora, “Come si può riassumere un decennio di amicizia in poche parole?” la domanda commossa di Chris Colfer; “Era audace, scandalosa e divertente. Mi ha fatto ridere come nessun altro sul set. Anche mentre sono qui il suo ricordo mi fa ancora sorridere” ha fatto sapere Darren Criss, a cui, con i loro pensieri pieni di commozione, fanno eco tutti quanti sono ancora increduli rispetto a una tragedia così sconvolgente.

Trovato il corpo di Naya Rivera: ''Prima di morire ha salvato il figlio''

“Ho il l cuore spezzato per il suo bambino. Il mio cuore va a lei e alla sua famiglia”, ha scritto Jennifer Love Hewitt rivolgendo il pensiero al figlio di Naya Rivera che, come ha riportato la Bbc, è stato salvato dalla madre prima di scomparire nella acque del lago Piru. L’attrice statunitense, famosa per aver interpretato Santana Lopez nello show tv 'Glee', era scomparsa dopo una gita in barca sul lago Piru, in California, lo scorso mercoledì. Aveva noleggiato l'imbarcazione insieme al figlio di 4 anni, Josey Hollis Dorsey, che in seguito è stato ritrovato da solo e illeso sulla barca. Il bambino ha riferito agli investigatori che la madre non aveva mai fatto ritorno dopo essere andata a nuotare. Le autorità hanno subito lanciato un'operazione di ricerca che nelle scorse ore ha portato al tragico ritrovamento.