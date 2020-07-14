Addio a Naya Rivera, le star di ‘Glee’ la ricordano sui social: “Sei stata fonte di ispirazione”
Gli ex colleghi dell’attrice trovata senza vita nel lago Piru, in California, esprimono in queste ore il dolore per una perdita così devastante
La morte di Naya Rivera ha gettato nel più profondo sconforto i milioni di fan che per lei erano in apprensione sin dal momento della notizia della sua scomparsa nel lago si Piru, in California, e i tanti colleghi e amici che avevano avuto modo di conoscerla sul set della serie tv ‘Glee’. In queste ore sui social si affollano i messaggi di cordoglio da parte degli attori che con l’interprete di Santana Lopez avevano condiviso il set ed esperienze di vita che prescindevano dai rapporti lavorativi, lasciando emergere il ritratto di una donna molto amata per le sue doti umani e caratteriali.
“La tua ambizione e risultati sono stati fonte di ispirazione per le donne latine di tutto il mondo” ha scritto Demi Lovato, attrice e cantante che aveva partecipato alle riprese di Glee nel ruolo di Danielle; “Ci tenevamo per mano durante ogni esibizione”, il pensiero di Ashley Fink a corredo del video di un tour che le aveva viste esibirsi mano nella mano. E poi, ancora, “Come si può riassumere un decennio di amicizia in poche parole?” la domanda commossa di Chris Colfer; “Era audace, scandalosa e divertente. Mi ha fatto ridere come nessun altro sul set. Anche mentre sono qui il suo ricordo mi fa ancora sorridere” ha fatto sapere Darren Criss, a cui, con i loro pensieri pieni di commozione, fanno eco tutti quanti sono ancora increduli rispetto a una tragedia così sconvolgente.
I know this is blurry but it’s one of my favorite memories. Naya and I held hands during every glee tour performance and I looked forward to it every. single. time. We would always try to make each other laugh by doing something silly and different each show. And then, years later, we held hands again filming the finale. This is just too much. It doesn’t seem possible that such a one of a kind, beautiful, smart, witty, hilarious force of nature could be gone so soon. My thoughts and all my love are with her family and beautiful son. Heartbroken. 💔
RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.. ❤️🕊
She has not left my mind this last week. It’s difficult to find words. There was an undeniable beauty that she radiated inside and out, and I consider myself incredibly lucky that I got to witness that up close even for the short period of time that I did. I was so intimidated by her, yet she had a way of disarming that just made you want to be around her, hear what she had to say (because it would undoubtedly be the sharpest and most real thing you would hear all day). She was kind and open to me when she didn’t have to be, when I was a naive, clueless and insecure newcomer. Bravely authentic, genuinely kind, incredibly talented and deeply loved by so many. Thinking of her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Naya.
Trovato il corpo di Naya Rivera: ''Prima di morire ha salvato il figlio''
“Ho il l cuore spezzato per il suo bambino. Il mio cuore va a lei e alla sua famiglia”, ha scritto Jennifer Love Hewitt rivolgendo il pensiero al figlio di Naya Rivera che, come ha riportato la Bbc, è stato salvato dalla madre prima di scomparire nella acque del lago Piru. L’attrice statunitense, famosa per aver interpretato Santana Lopez nello show tv 'Glee', era scomparsa dopo una gita in barca sul lago Piru, in California, lo scorso mercoledì. Aveva noleggiato l'imbarcazione insieme al figlio di 4 anni, Josey Hollis Dorsey, che in seguito è stato ritrovato da solo e illeso sulla barca. Il bambino ha riferito agli investigatori che la madre non aveva mai fatto ritorno dopo essere andata a nuotare. Le autorità hanno subito lanciato un'operazione di ricerca che nelle scorse ore ha portato al tragico ritrovamento.
I just can't take it. Heartbroken for her baby boy. My heart goes out to her and her family.
