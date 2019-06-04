Sezioni
Create Emblem and Mascot for 2021 Summer Universiade in Chengdu and Get a Cash Reward!

- In order to encourage more young people to participate, we have published the news on various websites in the designer communities worldwide, and sent invitations to many domestic and foreign designers. We also launched the "Mascot in My Heart" campaign in 10 primary and secondary schools in Chengdu to collect ideas from the children, who are very happy and enthusiastic to participate. 


The emblem and the mascot designs should reflect the values of Chengdu 2021 Summer Universiade: green, intelligence, vitality and sharing. All requirements and specifications are listed on the website. The deadline for submissions is June 13, 2019.


Results of the contest will be announced in August 2019. Each of the grand winners of the emblem and the mascot designs will receive a 100,000 yuan cash reward (approx. 13,000 euros).


The official slogan of the event will be announced in June 2019.


The 2021 Summer Universiade is co-organized by the Chengdu Preparatory Committee for the 2021 Summer Universiade and Chengdu Economic Daily Marketing and Planning Company.


