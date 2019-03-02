Candela Unveils New Corporate Identity at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting



- WAYLAND, Massachusetts, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneron-Candela, a leading global medical aesthetic device company, announced today that it has rebranded the company to Candela and will be unveiling new corporate branding at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington D.C, between March 1-5, 2019. The new corporate identity reflects the unification of the Syneron and Candela brands and is designed to support continued global market growth as a unified single entity.

Established in 1970, Candela, has a long history of technological innovation bringing to market best in class medical aesthetic energy-based devices. "Re-launching the company as Candela and aligning around its brand pillars of Science, Results and Trust, reflects our commitment to Candela's guiding principles of safety, efficacy and reliability. It also reflects our commitment to strengthening the longstanding partnerships of trust Candela has established with physicians, their practices and the patients they treat," says Geoffrey Crouse, Chief Executive Officer of Candela. Candela's new brand identity will go live today with the launch of its new corporate website www.candelamedical.com, new marketing materials, print, digital and social campaigns. New patient, physician and practice focused assets will continue to be rolled out over the course of the year.

"Scientific rigor, clinical outcomes and building trusting partnerships with physicians are the same values that established Candela's historic leadership over the years. The combination of Candela's new management, innovation of products such as the Vbeam Prima system coupled with Candela's values, strongly positions the company for continued growth while making them an even more trusted partner to medical aesthetic practices globally," says Eric Bernstein, MD, an Ardmore, Pennsylvania based dermatologist who is also chairperson of Candela's Medical Advisory Board.

In addition to unveiling its new visual brand identity, Candela's products and technologies highlighting clinical outcomes will be presented during 18 clinical presentations and educational courses at the AAD. Candela will also be showcasing its newest products–the Vbeam® Prima and Nordlys systems. The Vbeam Prima device is an advanced 595 nm pulse dye laser (PDL). With the addition of a 1064 nm wavelength and a number of other new user focused features, the Vbeam Prima device is able to effectively treat a broad range of skin conditions, including: rosacea, port wine stains, acne, facial, leg and spider veins, scars, benign pigmented lesions and wrinkles, warts, stretch marks and photo aging.

The Nordlys device is a multi-application, multi-technology IPL and Nd:YAG platform for vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hair removal. The Nordlys system also offers a fractionated 1550 nm handpiece for skin resurfacing. Both devices as part of the entire portfolio of Candela products will be on display at the Candela exhibit (#2137) at the 2019 AAD. For more information about the Vbeam Prima and Nordlys devices and the Candela portfolio, please visit www.candelamedical.com.

About Candela®Candela is a leading US based global medical aesthetic device company with headquarters in Wayland, Massachusetts. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite. Candela has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including Vbeam®, the Gentle Family®, CO2RE®, CO2RE Intima®, Profound®, elōs Plus®, PicoWay®, UltraShape®, VelaShape®, IPL and other laser-based platforms. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, the Company has an expansive global footprint and markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom and many international distributors.

