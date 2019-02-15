Gerresheimer Back on Growth Path and Sets Course for the Future



- Gerresheimer AG closed the financial year 2018 (December 1, 2017 to November 30, 2018) with good growth. "2018 was a successful year. We attained our goals. Gerresheimer has excellently paved the way for profitable future growth. On top of growth in our core business of pharmaceutical primary packaging, drug delivery devices and cosmetics packaging, we will develop additional growth momentum in the medium and long term. We will be helped in this by our good innovation pipeline and the new Advanced Technologies Division," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

Thanks in particular to a strong fourth quarter, Gerresheimer increased revenues at constant exchange rates by 4.3% from EUR 1,348.3m to EUR 1,406.7m in the financial year 2018. Reported revenues, meaning after exchange rate changes and acquisitions, grew in the financial year 2018 by 1.4% to EUR 1,367.7m. Organically-that is, adjusted for exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments-revenues were up 3.4% on the prior year.

The business with injection vials, ampoules and cartridges in the U.S. saw a clear recovery in 2018. Molded glass also progressed well, with cosmetic glass products experiencing especially strong demand. Plastic vials for prescription drugs sold well in the U.S. in 2018, as did plastic pharmaceutical packaging in India and South America. In Europe, plastic pharmaceutical products did slightly better than in the prior year. Syringe sales were also slightly up on the prior-year figure. Medical plastics systems showed only marginal growth as Gerresheimer had lost a contract for inhalers in Europe. As a result, the Company decided to close the affected plant in Kuessnacht, Switzerland, and implement further reorganization measures in that business. Inhaler production performed very well in the USA, on the basis of which Gerresheimer won a follow-up order for its plant in Horsovsky Tyn, Czech Republic.

Adjusted EBITDA at constant exchange rates was EUR 308.0m in the financial year 2018 compared with EUR 310.8m in the prior year. Three one-off effects compared with the prior year have to be taken into account here. Firstly, an expense of EUR 1.4m was recognized in the financial year 2018 for negative impacts in connection with the exemption from network charges granted to large electricity-consuming enterprises. Secondly, final fair value measurement of the put option for acquisition of the remaining 25% of shares in Triveni resulted in recognition of an expense of EUR 1.1m after an income of EUR 3.6m in the prior year. Thirdly, at constant exchange rates, adjusted EBITDA for the new Advanced Technologies Division is EUR 3.0m for the financial year 2018. Excluding these three one-off effects, adjusted EBITDA at constant exchange rates would have been EUR 307.5m and thus at the same level as in the prior year. Reported adjusted EBITDA in the financial year under review amounts to EUR 298.6m for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.8%.

Net income, at EUR 131.1m in 2018, was significantly up on the EUR 103.1m prior-year figure. Adjusted net income after non-controlling interests came to EUR 178.0m, compared with EUR 127.5m in the prior year. These improvements are mainly attributable to the positive impacts of the U.S. tax reform.

In July 2018, Gerresheimer acquired Sensile Medical, a Swiss technology company. Sensile Medical is a leader in the field of micro pump technology. Gerresheimer incorporated Sensile Medical into the newly established Advanced Technologies Division. The focus of this division is on the development and manufacture of smart drug delivery systems.

Net financial debt increased due to the acquisition of Sensile Medical and amounted to EUR 886.4m as of November 30, 2018, compared with EUR 712.7m as of the prior-year reporting date. Adjusted EBITDA leverage (net financial debt to adjusted EBITDA) temporarily rose to 3.1x. Gerresheimer return on capital employed (Gx ROCE), an important long-term performance indicator, was negatively impacted in the short term during the financial year 2018-notably due to the Sensile Medical acquisition-and came to 10.7%, compared with 12.9% a year earlier.

The Company set the course for further productivity gains and growth in 2018 with EUR 114.7m in capital expenditure. Capital expenditure in the Plastics and Devices Division focused on expansion of inhaler production in the USA and the Czech Republic, additions to the product portfolio and enlargement of production capacity. In the Primary Packaging Glass Division, capital expenditure mainly related to scheduled furnace repairs in the U.S. and Germany, production plant modernization and automation, and expansion of finishing capabilities at the German cosmetic glass plant in Tettau.

"We have a sound plan for 2019, which entails building up further growth impetus in the medium and long term. At the same time, we will continue to strive for excellence, sharpen our customer focus and foster our workforce. In addition to our strong core business, we will identify new projects and areas, which will drive sustainable, profitable growth, making Gerresheimer even more successful," Dietmar Siemssen added.

Outlook

Gerresheimer's expectations for the financial year 2019 are as set out in the following, in each case based on constant exchange rates. For the U.S. dollar-which is expected to have the largest currency impact on Group currency, accounting for just under 30 % of revenues in 2019-the exchange rate assumption is approximately USD 1.15 to EUR 1.00.

Indicative medium-term guidance:

The long-term targets continue to apply, with Gx ROCE of around 15% and adjusted EBITDA leverage of 2.5x.

The full Annual Report is available at: http://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports



For further information: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/9072/dokument?langid=2



Media Contacts: Gerresheimer AG Klaus-Bungert-Strasse 4 40468 DüsseldorfGermany Jens Kürten Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing Phone: +49 211 6181-250 Telefax: +49-211-6181-241 E-Mail: j.kuerten@gerresheimer.comInternet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

