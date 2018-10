- Norgine B.V., a leading European specialist pharma company will present data at the UEG Week Vienna, October 20 - 24, 2018:

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )

PLENVU related posters

XIFAXAN 550mg (rifaximin) related posters

Media Contact:

Isabelle Jouin, T: +44-(0)-1895-826-237

Follow us @norgine