Perflow Medical Expands IP Coverage for Novel Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net Device and Cascade™ Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net



- TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, an Israeli-based medtech company focused on next-generation neuro-interventional devices, today announced the issuance of four international patents that expand the global intellectual property (IP) coverage for the novel Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net and Cascade™ Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net. Perflow's growing global portfolio of eight issued patents includes two new patents from the European Patent Office (EPO), one from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), and one from the Japanese Patent Office (JPO). Dedicated to a strong IP position, the new patents build on Perflow's foundational IP coverage of real-time user controlled braided devices for neurovascular applications, including stroke and aneurysm repair.

An innovator in the treatment of complex neurovascular disorders, Perflow's CEREBRAL NET™ technology platform is designed to expand treatment options with real-time control and overall improved device performance. The company currently has two commercial products with CE Mark available for use in Europe, with a third product in late-stage development. The Stream Net, the company's first product, has been successfully used across Europe and provides full control and dynamic wall apposition during the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. The Cascade Net, which was launched last year, is the first and only device that allows blood flow without the risk of coil entanglement during embolization of intracranial aneurysms. Both devices allow the physician to manipulate the net diameter, length, and radial force to optimize contact with the vessel wall and improve control through tortuous anatomy during neurovascular procedures.

"In addition to expanding the commercial reach of our line of neurovascular solutions, we continue to fortify our global IP portfolio to protect, expand, and improve the use of our braiding technology across markets," commented Danny Farin, CEO of Perflow Medical. "Both the Stream and Cascade devices empower physicians with superior control and more predictable handling to improve patient outcomes and physician experience. The market response to both products has been very positive and we look forward to bringing these novel tools to more physicians across Europe."

Clinical experience with the Stream and Cascade devices will be presented during the ABC-WIN Seminar, January 13th-18th in Val d'lsère, France.

About Perflow Medical Perflow Medical, a privately owned Israeli-based medtech company, develops and manufactures innovative medical devices to address complex neurovascular disorders. Perflow's CEREBRAL NET™ Technology platform, a dynamic braided net that enables adjustable neurovascular treatments, emphasizes physician expertise by combining real-time physician control, advanced device manipulation, full dynamic wall apposition, and excellent radiopacity to improve patient outcomes. The company has two products with CE Mark commercially available in Europe: the Stream™ Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and the Cascade™ Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. Learn more at www.perflow.com.