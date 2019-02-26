Sezioni
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center enrolling patients to test stroke-reducing device

- The ablation system is made up of an ablation catheter (a thin, flexible plastic tube that is inserted into your body and heart), a radiofrequency generator and an irrigation pump. The generator delivers radiofrequency (RF) energy to the catheter via a unique temperature-controlled approach to create an ablation, which occurs when RF energy travels through the catheter, into the heart tissue to heat up a small area and create a scar to block the irregular heart rhythms causing A Fib. Then the irrigation pump delivers saline to the inside of the catheter to cool the catheter tip during ablation.


"This ablation system allows us to ablate at a higher power in a shorter amount of time with the added feedback provided by instantaneous computer-controlled tissue temperature measurements," Andrea Natale, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.H.R.S., F.E.S.C., executive medical director of the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center and principal investigator for the trial, said. "This approach results in better lesions, which could ultimately translate into better outcomes for the patient."


TCAI recently completed enrollment for the DIAMOND-AF study to evaluate the DiamondTemp System for the treatment of paroxysmal A Fib, or A Fib lasting less than one week. The DIAMOND-AF II study is expected to run through next year.


