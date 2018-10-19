The European Society of Endocrinology Meets With European Parliament Members to Discuss Limiting the Socioeconomic Impact of Osteoporosis in Europe



- In Brussels, the European Society of Endocrinology has met 10 European Parliament members and proposed a shared agenda to limit the socioeconomic impact of Osteoporosis in Europe.

Tackling hypovitaminosis D, early diagnosis of vertebral fractures, access and adherence to therapies are the key points to work on.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770911/The_European_Society_of_Endocrinology_Logo.jpg ) Affecting more than half of population aged over 80, osteoporosis represents an emergency in terms of social relevance and economic - healthcare costs. The European Society of Endocrinology seizes the opportunity of the World Osteoporosis Day to meet European Authorities andset forth a proposal of shared healthcare policies that may produce large-scale benefits and improve people's health and State budgets.

"Fragility fractures have an important economic impact. The direct costs (hospitalizations) only in Italy account for around 9 billion euros. 1 more billion of indirect costs, such as rehabilitation costs and losses due to absence from work, has to be added. We find the same situation in the rest of EU Statesas well - says Prof. Andrea Giustina, Professor of Endocrinologyat San Raffaele Hospital in Milanand President-Electof the European Society of Endocrinology - The three-point document we will set forth to the EP members proposes some cost-effective measures of clinical practice aimed at limiting costs and drastically reducingthe incidence of this disease."

The document prepared by the ESE is set out in 3 points:

"European endocrinologists wish that this agenda of intervention might gain the widest consent among Institutions and are ready to help in order to find in practice the most effective instruments to implement intervention on the mentioned criticalities. They also commit themselves to verify the execution and effectiveness of said instruments 12 months hence," concludes Giustina.