The Galien Foundation Announces 2018 Prix Galien International Award Recipients



- DAKAR, Senegal, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the Prix Galien International Committee heralded brilliant contributions to improving the health and wellbeing of those living in Africa. This year's winners represent advancement in Diabetology, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. The inaugural event was hosted by Senegal President Macky Sall.

"Having this initiative in Africa is a massive milestone in the history of Prix Galien which began in 1970," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "Our goal is to develop an 'African Davos for Lifesciences' – For Africa by Africa! Under the leadership of President Macky Sall, Senegal is moving forward in embracing the foremost priorities of a just society: education, women, and health."

"Women and their engagement and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics serve as a driving force for Africa as it progresses," said Professor Awa Marie Coll-Seck, Minister of State to the President of the Republic of Senegal and Prix Galien International scientific program Co-Chair. "We look forward to hosting an annual Prix Galien event in Dakar moving forward and welcome the participation of young people, the leaders of tomorrow, to this great meeting on ethics and innovation."

"I am thrilled that the Prix Galien International Awards were presented for the first time in Africa, a continent undergoing a profound economic, demographic, and epidemiological transition, catalyzing a new era of science-led development," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chief Executive Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Chair of the Prix Galien International. "The pipeline of African innovation for health across the value chain has the potential to make an enormous impact on global health."

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatment and technologies that will impact human health and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

