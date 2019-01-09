Therachon Appoints Claudia D'Augusta, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer



- "We are delighted to welcome Claudia to our team," said Luca Santarelli, M.D., chief executive officer of Therachon. "Her extensive financial knowledge and biotech experience will be integral to the development of Therachon as we work to advance our mission of developing medicines for serious rare conditions."

Claudia brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance functions, 14 of which have been in the life sciences sector. She recently served as CFO at TiGenix, a biopharmaceutical company that developed Alofisel, the first allogenic stem cell product to receive marketing authorization for the treatment of perianal fistulas in Crohn's patients, and was acquired by Takeda in 2018. At TiGenix, Claudia led the company through critical milestones, including a successful IPO on the NASDAQ in 2016. Prior to that, she served as CFO of Cellerix, a stem cell therapy company focused on immune-based diseases and led its 2011 reverse-merger with TiGenix. Claudia holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Bocconi University in Milan.

"Therachon is an inspiring company committed to making a difference in the lives of people living with serious rare conditions," said Claudia D'Augusta, Ph.D. "I'm thrilled to join the team and contribute to the company's strategy and rigorous approach to product development as it continues to grow and progress."

About TherachonTherachon is a clinical-stage global biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for serious rare conditions with significant unmet medical need. The company is pursuing programs in rare conditions with well characterized biological root causes in both short bowel syndrome and achondroplasia. Therachon is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients living with serious rare disorders. For more information, please visit www.therachon.com.

