Zentiva Announces Completion of Solacium Pharma Acquisition

About Zentiva


Zentiva is a European producer of high quality medicines serving patients in Europe, Middle East and Africa. With a dedicated team of more than 2 900 people and our network of production sites - including our flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - we strive to be the champions of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.


At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.


Ines WindischHead of Corporate Affairs & Human ResourcesZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.U Kabelovny 130 – 102 37 Prague 10 – Czech RepublicCell: (+420)601-341-444E-mail: ines.windisch@zentiva.com  www.zentiva.com


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895742/Zentiva_Group_Solacium_Pharma.jpg    


 




