A 6 anni piccolo eroe rischia la vita per difendere la sorellina dall'attacco di un cane

"Se qualcuno doveva morire, ho pensato dovessi essere io e non lei". Con queste parole un bambino di sei anni si è messo in mezzo per salvare la sorellina che stava venendo attaccata da un cane. Il piccolo Bridger è riuscito a trascinare via la sorellina, riportando però gravi ferite. I dottori hanno dovuto medicarlo con più di 90 punti di sutura: il suo viso è completamente sfigurato dalle cicatrici lasciati dall'attacco.

È accaduto negli Stati Uniti, nello stato del Wyoming. La zia ha raccontato il fatto su Instagram condividendo la foto dei due nipotini prima e dopo l'incidente. "Il 9 luglio mio nipote di sei anni Bridger ha salvato la vita della sorella mettendosi fra lei e un cane che la stava attaccando. Dopo essere stato azzannato più volte al viso e alla testa, ha preso la sorella per un braccio e sono fuggiti via", ha scritto su Instagram la zia Nikkie Walker. Le condizioni del bambino stanno migliorando e i proprietari del cane, ha assicurato la zia di Bridger, gli sono stati vicino, addolorati per quello che è accaduto.

Salva la sorellina dall'attacco di un cane, la storia di Bridger diventa virale

Condividendo la storia di Bridger su Instagram, la zia ha taggato gli attori protagonisti dei film della serie degli Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, uno degli attori taggati, ha risposto rivolgendosi a Bridger: "Rispetto davvero e ammiro il tuo coraggio e il tuo cuore. Il vero coraggio non è dominare le persone o lottare o camminare come un duro. Il vero coraggio è sapere ciò che è giusto e farlo anche quando potrebbe essere doloroso. Sei più uomo tu di molti, molti che ho visto o conosciuto. Con ammirazione…" Ma anche tanti vip hanno voluto commentare sotto il post con la storia e le foto del piccolo Bridger, insieme a migliaia di utenti.