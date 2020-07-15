A 6 anni piccolo eroe rischia la vita per difendere la sorellina dall'attacco di un cane
Ferito al viso e alla testa, i medici hanno dovuto medicarlo con più di 90 punti di sutura. Il grande coraggio del piccolo Bridger è stato raccontato in un post diventato virale
"Se qualcuno doveva morire, ho pensato dovessi essere io e non lei". Con queste parole un bambino di sei anni si è messo in mezzo per salvare la sorellina che stava venendo attaccata da un cane. Il piccolo Bridger è riuscito a trascinare via la sorellina, riportando però gravi ferite. I dottori hanno dovuto medicarlo con più di 90 punti di sutura: il suo viso è completamente sfigurato dalle cicatrici lasciati dall'attacco.
È accaduto negli Stati Uniti, nello stato del Wyoming. La zia ha raccontato il fatto su Instagram condividendo la foto dei due nipotini prima e dopo l'incidente. "Il 9 luglio mio nipote di sei anni Bridger ha salvato la vita della sorella mettendosi fra lei e un cane che la stava attaccando. Dopo essere stato azzannato più volte al viso e alla testa, ha preso la sorella per un braccio e sono fuggiti via", ha scritto su Instagram la zia Nikkie Walker. Le condizioni del bambino stanno migliorando e i proprietari del cane, ha assicurato la zia di Bridger, gli sono stati vicino, addolorati per quello che è accaduto.
Salva la sorellina dall'attacco di un cane, la storia di Bridger diventa virale
Condividendo la storia di Bridger su Instagram, la zia ha taggato gli attori protagonisti dei film della serie degli Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, uno degli attori taggati, ha risposto rivolgendosi a Bridger: "Rispetto davvero e ammiro il tuo coraggio e il tuo cuore. Il vero coraggio non è dominare le persone o lottare o camminare come un duro. Il vero coraggio è sapere ciò che è giusto e farlo anche quando potrebbe essere doloroso. Sei più uomo tu di molti, molti che ho visto o conosciuto. Con ammirazione…" Ma anche tanti vip hanno voluto commentare sotto il post con la storia e le foto del piccolo Bridger, insieme a migliaia di utenti.
Fonte: Mirror →
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrongDevi disattivare ad-block per riprodurre il video.SpotIl video non può essere riprodotto: riprova più tardi.Attendi solo un istante...Forse potrebbe interessarti...
