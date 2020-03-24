Coronavirus, Greta Thunberg in auto isolamento insieme al papà: "Ho avuto i sintomi"

Greta Thunberg si è messa in auto isolamento dopo aver registrato i sintomi del coronavirus. Anche il padre Svante Thunberg, che l'ha accompagnata nel suo ultimo viaggio in treno in Europa per prendere parte ai Fridays for Future prima dell'introduzione delle restrizioni, è in auto isolamento, con sintomi più seri.

In un'intervista a New Scientist, la giovane attivista svedese ha spiegato che né lei né il padre hanno ancora fatto il test perché in Svezia il tampone viene effettuato solo alle persone con sintomi gravi o a persone appartenenti a categorie a rischio.

"La pandemia del nuovo coronavirus e i cambiamenti climatici non possono essere paragonati. Una crisi non esclude l'altra, e devono essere affrontate insieme", ha detto Greta. La pandemia è tuttavia "un'altra dimostrazione del nostro modo insostenibile di vivere, che le nostre società non sono molto resilienti, ma anche che di fronte a un'emergenza possiamo agire e cambiare velocemente i nostri comportamenti".

Greta Thunberg, dunque, ha "probabilmente" avuto il coronavirus. Lo afferma la stessa giovane attivista sul suo profilo Instagram, seguito da 10 milioni di persone in tutto il mondo, dopo due settimane di isolamento dopo il viaggio in Europa centrale. "Circa dieci giorni fa ho cominciato a sentire alcuni sintomi, esattamente nello stesso momento di mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo i brividi, mal di gola e tossivo. Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre. In Svezia non puoi avere il test del Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene detto di restare a casa e di isolarsi".

Anche se non ha potuto fare il test, "è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, dati i sintomi e le circostanze". E' proprio per l'esperienza avuta che Greta fa un appello ai suoi coetanei: "Il virus è pericoloso, ai giovani non sembra peggio di un raffreddore, quindi non sospettano di averlo e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo a un gruppo a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri". Quindi, conclude l'attivista svedese, "tienilo a mente, segui i consigli degli esperti e delle autorità locali e #StayAtHome per rallentare la diffusione del virus".



