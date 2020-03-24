Coronavirus, Greta Thunberg in auto isolamento insieme al papà: "Ho avuto i sintomi"
Le parole della giovane attivista svedese in un'intervista a New Scientist e sul suo profilo Instagram
Greta Thunberg si è messa in auto isolamento dopo aver registrato i sintomi del coronavirus. Anche il padre Svante Thunberg, che l'ha accompagnata nel suo ultimo viaggio in treno in Europa per prendere parte ai Fridays for Future prima dell'introduzione delle restrizioni, è in auto isolamento, con sintomi più seri.
In un'intervista a New Scientist, la giovane attivista svedese ha spiegato che né lei né il padre hanno ancora fatto il test perché in Svezia il tampone viene effettuato solo alle persone con sintomi gravi o a persone appartenenti a categorie a rischio.
"La pandemia del nuovo coronavirus e i cambiamenti climatici non possono essere paragonati. Una crisi non esclude l'altra, e devono essere affrontate insieme", ha detto Greta. La pandemia è tuttavia "un'altra dimostrazione del nostro modo insostenibile di vivere, che le nostre società non sono molto resilienti, ma anche che di fronte a un'emergenza possiamo agire e cambiare velocemente i nostri comportamenti".
Greta Thunberg, dunque, ha "probabilmente" avuto il coronavirus. Lo afferma la stessa giovane attivista sul suo profilo Instagram, seguito da 10 milioni di persone in tutto il mondo, dopo due settimane di isolamento dopo il viaggio in Europa centrale. "Circa dieci giorni fa ho cominciato a sentire alcuni sintomi, esattamente nello stesso momento di mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo i brividi, mal di gola e tossivo. Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre. In Svezia non puoi avere il test del Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene detto di restare a casa e di isolarsi".
Anche se non ha potuto fare il test, "è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, dati i sintomi e le circostanze". E' proprio per l'esperienza avuta che Greta fa un appello ai suoi coetanei: "Il virus è pericoloso, ai giovani non sembra peggio di un raffreddore, quindi non sospettano di averlo e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo a un gruppo a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri". Quindi, conclude l'attivista svedese, "tienilo a mente, segui i consigli degli esperti e delle autorità locali e #StayAtHome per rallentare la diffusione del virus".
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
In Evidenza
-
Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul coronavirus: quali sono i sintomi, come si trasmette, come proteggersi e le nuove restrizioni in atto in Italia
-
Crema pasticcera: come preparala alla perfezione e tre buonissimi dolci da realizzare
-
Come allenarsi in casa ai tempi del Coronavirus: tutti i consigli del coach Daniele Tarozzi
-
Come restare in forma durante la quarantena: i 12 consigli di Gianluca Mech