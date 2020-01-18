E' morto l'uomo più basso del mondo: aveva 27 anni

E' morto a 27 anni Khagendra Thapa Magar, l’uomo più basso del mondo - 67,8 centimetri - in grado di camminare, secondo il Guinness World Records (GWR). Nato in Nepal nel distretto di Baglung, è deceduto in ospedale a causa di una polmonite, riporta la Bbc.

Al compimento del suo 18esimo compleanno, il GWR ha registrato il suo record e Magar ha iniziato a viaggiare per il mondo per diverse apparizioni televisive. In seguito ha perso il suo titolo contro il connazionale Chandra Bahadur Dangi, ma gli è stato restituito alla morte di Dangi.

"Siamo terribilmente tristi", si legge in un post Instagram del GWR che riporta le parole del caporedattore Craig Glenday, che per primo aveva incontrato Magar nel 2010. "Il suo sorriso smagliante è stato così contagioso che ha sciolto i cuori di chiunque lo incontrasse. Come per molte persone di bassa statura, la vita può essere difficile quando si pesa solo 6 kg e non ci si adatta al mondo costruito per la persona media. Ma Khagendra di certo non ha lasciato che le sue piccole dimensioni gli impedissero di ottenere il massimo dalla vita. È stato un onore conoscere lui e la sua famiglia e un privilegio condividere la sua storia con il mondo".