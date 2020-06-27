Attore afroamericano compra una casa costruita 200 anni fa da schiavi neri
"Avrei voluto dire loro che 200 anni più tardi un uomo nero, gay e libero l'avrebbe riempita di amore". Il messaggio di Robert Hartwell è già un simbolo
Quando la casa venne costruita nel 1820 la schiavitù in Massachusetts - dove si trova l'edificio - era ancora legale. Ora l'attore afroamericano Robert Hartwell ha voluto imprimere una "mossa generazionale". "Mi piacerebbe aver potuto dire ai miei antenati, quando si spaccavano la schiena nel 1820 per costruire questo edificio, che 200 anni più tardi un uomo nero, gay e libero ne sarebbe entrato in possesso e l'avrebbe riempito di amore" spiega sul proprio profilo Instagram.
Attore e ballerino afroamericano, Hartwell appare felice e soddisfatto davanti alla grande casa bianca che ha da poco acquistato. Apparso in spettacoli come "Hello, Dolly!" e "Motown the Musical", ha raccontato di avere trovato l'edificio online tre settimane fa e di essersene subito innamorato.
La casa, che sorge a Great Barrington, in Massachusetts, ha quattro camere da letto, ed era in vendita per 379 mila dollari (338 mila euro circa).
Fonte: cbsnews →
3 weeks ago I found this house online. I said “this is my house”. I called the seller and was told it was a cash only offer and that “I’m sure that takes you off the table”. Don’t you ever underestimate a hard working black man. I saw the house last week and when I walked in I knew I was home. The house was built in 1820 for the Russell family who owned the cotton mill in town. Slavery was still legal. When the agent asked me why I wanted such a large house I said it was “a generational move”. I know this house is bigger than me. I wish I could’ve told my ancestors when they were breaking their backs in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay black man was going to own it and fill it with love and find a way to say their name even when 200 years later they still thought I would be “off the table”. We are building our own tables. I’ve never been prouder to be a black man. Come to my White House any time. I can’t wait to have you! Glory to God in the highest. I’m a homeowner.Devi disattivare ad-block per riprodurre il video.SpotIl video non può essere riprodotto: riprova più tardi.Attendi solo un istante...Forse potrebbe interessarti...
In Evidenza
-
Coronavirus: trucchi e consigli per pulire e disinfettare il condizionatore
-
Camminare fa bene e la scienza lo dimostra: ecco 7 buoni motivi
-
Le regole d'oro per dimagrire velocemente e in modo efficace
-
Estate post lockdown, 8 italiani su 10 vogliono abbronzarsi: la top ten dei cibi amici della tintarella