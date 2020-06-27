Attore afroamericano compra una casa costruita 200 anni fa da schiavi neri

Quando la casa venne costruita nel 1820 la schiavitù in Massachusetts - dove si trova l'edificio - era ancora legale. Ora l'attore afroamericano Robert Hartwell ha voluto imprimere una "mossa generazionale". "Mi piacerebbe aver potuto dire ai miei antenati, quando si spaccavano la schiena nel 1820 per costruire questo edificio, che 200 anni più tardi un uomo nero, gay e libero ne sarebbe entrato in possesso e l'avrebbe riempito di amore" spiega sul proprio profilo Instagram.

Attore e ballerino afroamericano, Hartwell appare felice e soddisfatto davanti alla grande casa bianca che ha da poco acquistato. Apparso in spettacoli come "Hello, Dolly!" e "Motown the Musical", ha raccontato di avere trovato l'edificio online tre settimane fa e di essersene subito innamorato.

La casa, che sorge a Great Barrington, in Massachusetts, ha quattro camere da letto, ed era in vendita per 379 mila dollari (338 mila euro circa).