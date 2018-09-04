Calendario MotoGp 2019: le date di tutti i Gran Premi

Ci sono le date. La Dorna ha annunciato il calendario provvisorio del motomondiale per il 2019. In tutto sono come sempre diciannove le gare previste con l'avvio in Qatar il 10 marzo e la chiusura il 17 novembre a Valencia. Due le tappe nella Penisola. Il Gp d'Italia si disputerà al Mugello il 2 giugno, mentre il Gp di San Marino di Misano ci sarà il 15 settembre.

Calendario MotoGp 2019

Queste tutte le date: 10 marzo - GP Qatar (Losail), 31 marzo - GP Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo), 14 aprile - GP delle Americhe (Circuit of the Americas), 5 maggio - GP di Spagna (Jerez), 19 maggio - GP Francia (Le Mans), 2 giugno - GP Italia (Mugello), 16 giugno - GP Catalogna (Montmeló), 30 giugno - GP d'Olanda (Assen), 7 luglio - GP Germania (Sachsenring), 4 agosto - GP Rep. Ceca (Brno), 11 agosto - GP Austria (Red Bull Ring - Spielberg), 25 agosto - GP Gran Bretagna (Silverstone), 15 settembre - GP San Marino (Misano), 22 settembre - GP Aragon (MotorLand Aragon), 6 ottobre - GP Thailandia (Chang International Circuit), 20 ottobre - GP Giappone (Motegi), 27 ottobre - GP Australia (Phillip Island), 3 novembre - GP Malesia (Sepang), 17 novembre - GP Valencia (Valencia).

