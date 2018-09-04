Sezioni

Calendario MotoGp 2019: le date di tutti i Gran Premi

Diciannove gare in tutto. Due le tappe nella Penisola. Il Gp d'Italia si disputerà al Mugello il 2 giugno, mentre  il Gp di San Marino di Misano ci sarà il 15 settembre

Ci sono le date. La Dorna ha annunciato il calendario provvisorio del motomondiale per il 2019. In tutto sono come sempre diciannove le gare previste con l'avvio in Qatar il 10 marzo e la chiusura il 17 novembre a  Valencia. Due le tappe nella Penisola. Il Gp d'Italia si disputerà al Mugello il 2 giugno, mentre  il Gp di San Marino di Misano ci sarà il 15 settembre.

Calendario MotoGp 2019

Queste tutte le date: 10 marzo - GP Qatar (Losail), 31 marzo - GP Argentina (Termas de Rio  Hondo), 14 aprile - GP delle Americhe (Circuit of the Americas), 5  maggio - GP di Spagna (Jerez), 19 maggio - GP Francia (Le Mans), 2  giugno - GP Italia (Mugello), 16 giugno - GP Catalogna (Montmeló), 30  giugno - GP d'Olanda (Assen), 7 luglio - GP Germania (Sachsenring), 4  agosto - GP Rep. Ceca (Brno), 11 agosto - GP Austria (Red Bull Ring -  Spielberg), 25 agosto - GP Gran Bretagna (Silverstone), 15 settembre - GP San Marino (Misano), 22 settembre - GP Aragon (MotorLand Aragon), 6 ottobre - GP Thailandia (Chang International Circuit), 20 ottobre - GP Giappone (Motegi), 27 ottobre - GP Australia (Phillip Island), 3  novembre - GP Malesia (Sepang), 17 novembre - GP Valencia (Valencia).

Tutte le gare del motomondiale 2019

Round Event Circuit Race day
1 QATAR GP Losail International Circuit 10th MARCH *
2 ARGENTINA GP Termas de Rio Hondo 31st MARCH
3 AMERICAS GP Circuit of the Americas 14th APRIL
4 SPANISH GP Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 05th MAY
5 FRENCH GP Le Mans 19th MAY
6 ITALIAN GP Autodromo di Mugello 02nd JUNE
7 CATALUNYA GP Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 16th JUNE
8 DUTCH GP TT Circuit Assen 30th JUNE
9 GERMAN GP Sachsenring 07th JULY
10 CZECH GP Automotodrom Brno 04th AUGUST
11 AUSTRIAN GP Red Bull Ring - Spielberg 11th AUGUST
12 BRITISH GP Silverstone Circuit 25th AUGUST
13 SAN MARINO GP Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 15th SEPTEMBER
14 ARAGON GP MotorLand Aragon 22nd SEPTEMBER
15 THAI GP Chang International Circuit 06th OCTOBER
16 JAPANESE GP Twin Ring Motegi 20th OCTOBER
17 AUSTRALIAN GP Phillip Island Circuit 27th OCTOBER
18 MALAYSIAN GP Sepang International Circuit 03rd NOVEMBER
19 VALENCIA GP Circuit Ricardo Tormo 17th NOVEMBER
