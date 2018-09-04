Calendario MotoGp 2019: le date di tutti i Gran Premi
Diciannove gare in tutto. Due le tappe nella Penisola. Il Gp d'Italia si disputerà al Mugello il 2 giugno, mentre il Gp di San Marino di Misano ci sarà il 15 settembre
Ci sono le date. La Dorna ha annunciato il calendario provvisorio del motomondiale per il 2019. In tutto sono come sempre diciannove le gare previste con l'avvio in Qatar il 10 marzo e la chiusura il 17 novembre a Valencia. Due le tappe nella Penisola. Il Gp d'Italia si disputerà al Mugello il 2 giugno, mentre il Gp di San Marino di Misano ci sarà il 15 settembre.
Calendario MotoGp 2019
Queste tutte le date: 10 marzo - GP Qatar (Losail), 31 marzo - GP Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo), 14 aprile - GP delle Americhe (Circuit of the Americas), 5 maggio - GP di Spagna (Jerez), 19 maggio - GP Francia (Le Mans), 2 giugno - GP Italia (Mugello), 16 giugno - GP Catalogna (Montmeló), 30 giugno - GP d'Olanda (Assen), 7 luglio - GP Germania (Sachsenring), 4 agosto - GP Rep. Ceca (Brno), 11 agosto - GP Austria (Red Bull Ring - Spielberg), 25 agosto - GP Gran Bretagna (Silverstone), 15 settembre - GP San Marino (Misano), 22 settembre - GP Aragon (MotorLand Aragon), 6 ottobre - GP Thailandia (Chang International Circuit), 20 ottobre - GP Giappone (Motegi), 27 ottobre - GP Australia (Phillip Island), 3 novembre - GP Malesia (Sepang), 17 novembre - GP Valencia (Valencia).
Tutte le gare del motomondiale 2019
|Round
|Event
|Circuit
|Race day
|1
|QATAR GP
|Losail International Circuit
|10th MARCH *
|2
|ARGENTINA GP
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|31st MARCH
|3
|AMERICAS GP
|Circuit of the Americas
|14th APRIL
|4
|SPANISH GP
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|05th MAY
|5
|FRENCH GP
|Le Mans
|19th MAY
|6
|ITALIAN GP
|Autodromo di Mugello
|02nd JUNE
|7
|CATALUNYA GP
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|16th JUNE
|8
|DUTCH GP
|TT Circuit Assen
|30th JUNE
|9
|GERMAN GP
|Sachsenring
|07th JULY
|10
|CZECH GP
|Automotodrom Brno
|04th AUGUST
|11
|AUSTRIAN GP
|Red Bull Ring - Spielberg
|11th AUGUST
|12
|BRITISH GP
|Silverstone Circuit
|25th AUGUST
|13
|SAN MARINO GP
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|15th SEPTEMBER
|14
|ARAGON GP
|MotorLand Aragon
|22nd SEPTEMBER
|15
|THAI GP
|Chang International Circuit
|06th OCTOBER
|16
|JAPANESE GP
|Twin Ring Motegi
|20th OCTOBER
|17
|AUSTRALIAN GP
|Phillip Island Circuit
|27th OCTOBER
|18
|MALAYSIAN GP
|Sepang International Circuit
|03rd NOVEMBER
|19
|VALENCIA GP
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|17th NOVEMBER