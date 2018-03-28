Sezioni

Elijah, il re delle acrobazie su Instagram

L'acrobata professionista del Cirque du Soleil è diventato famoso sui social grazie ai video delle sue funamboliche imprese, realizzate la strada e casa

Elijah in una foto pubblicata su Instagram
Dategli un tappeto elastico e conquisterà il web. Il suo nome è Elijah Noel Holt, è un acrobata professionista del Cirque du Soleil, diventato una star su Instagram grazie ai suoi funambolici salti mortali, eseguiti alla perfezione sia in casa che per le strade degli Stati Uniti

Sulla sua pagina “The incredible Holt”,  Elijah ha raggiunto i 16mila followers, con i suoi filmati che diventano virali ogni volta che ne pubblica uno. La ricetta è semplice: un tappeto elastico, un telefonino e, ovviamente, un acrobata di talento come  Elijah.

Got the trampwall goin up on a Tuesday! 😎 ___________________________________ #extreme #trampwall #trampoline #skills #extremesports #cirquedusoleil #trainingday #playhard #gymrat #circusaroundtheworld #backflip #wshhfitness #bounce #progress #tuesdaymotivation #pushyourself #keepyourheadup #havefun #goals #theincredibleholtadventures

Un post condiviso da Elijah Noel Holt (@the.incredible.holt) in data:

