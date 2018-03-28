Elijah, il re delle acrobazie su Instagram
L'acrobata professionista del Cirque du Soleil è diventato famoso sui social grazie ai video delle sue funamboliche imprese, realizzate la strada e casa
Dategli un tappeto elastico e conquisterà il web. Il suo nome è Elijah Noel Holt, è un acrobata professionista del Cirque du Soleil, diventato una star su Instagram grazie ai suoi funambolici salti mortali, eseguiti alla perfezione sia in casa che per le strade degli Stati Uniti.
Sulla sua pagina “The incredible Holt”, Elijah ha raggiunto i 16mila followers, con i suoi filmati che diventano virali ogni volta che ne pubblica uno. La ricetta è semplice: un tappeto elastico, un telefonino e, ovviamente, un acrobata di talento come Elijah.
Had a blast training w/ @mike_purdy_317 trying some new things on wall 🤘 ___________________________________ #creative #extreme #trampwall #tricks #juggling #trampoline #flips #parkour #freerunning #acrobatics #playhard #cirqueway #cirqueartist #cirquefam #training #progress #sendit #swag #circusaroundtheworld #theincredibleholtadventures
When life rips your inflatable zebra.. make a zebra costume 😂 _________________________________________ #hilarious #funny #funnyvideos #funnyaf #lmfao #zebra #costume #trampoline #trampwall #flips #freerunning #parkour #fitness #motivation #bounce #cirqueway #cirquefam #cirqueartist #circus #theincredibleholtadventures
Incredible backyard training session 😎 ___________________________________ 📽: @cinemarkley ___________________________________ #incredible #backyard #trampwall #trampoline #madness #cirqueway #cirquefam #cirquedusoleil #acrobat #gymnast #flippinguniverse #cirquegram #circusaroundtheworld #parkour #freerunning #electrothreads #instavideo #videooftheday #theincredibleholtadventures
Got the trampwall goin up on a Tuesday! 😎 ___________________________________ #extreme #trampwall #trampoline #skills #extremesports #cirquedusoleil #trainingday #playhard #gymrat #circusaroundtheworld #backflip #wshhfitness #bounce #progress #tuesdaymotivation #pushyourself #keepyourheadup #havefun #goals #theincredibleholtadventures