La notte (insonne) di una mamma

Avere dei figli si sa, è impegnativo e richiede tanto tempo e pazienza. Un bimbo, soprattutto se in tenera età, ha bisogno di tante attenzioni, di giorno e spesso anche di notte. Quindi addio alle tanto desiderate otto ore di sonno, le notti di una mamma sono più movimentate di quanto si possa immaginare.

Un concetto reso a pieno da questo video pubblicato su Instagram dalla pagina fitmomma4three di Melanie Darnell, che mostra in timelapse quello che succede ad una mamma durante la notte. All'inizio la donna è sola nel letto, poi si alza per andare dal uno dei figli, prima dell'arrivo del secondo pargolo, in cerca di coccole notturne.

La notte trascorre così, senza il riposo necessario. Adesso, quando vedrete una mamma stanca già di prima mattina, potrete immaginare qual è il motivo.