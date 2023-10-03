"Please, we are dying", "Call Malta": the Children's Boat and the Italian Officers' Negligence

The shocking communications before October 11, 2013, shipwreck off the island of Lampedusa. Italian Navy ship Libra was only an hour away from the vessel in distress, but was ordered to go off. The boat capsized after five hours of pleading for help. Among the 480 passengers on board, who were fleeing from the war in Syria, 268 perished, including 60 kids. Most of their bodies have never been recovered.

