A Father's Grief: How Italy Left My Children to Perish at Sea

My name is Mazen Dahhan. I was born on January 30, 1977, and until October 11, 2013, a decade ago, I had a beautiful family consisting of my wife and three children. I also worked as an ambitious young neurosurgeon.

In 2013, my family and I were compelled to migrate from Aleppo, like millions of Syrians who fled the country during the war that began in Syria in 2011. Given the hardships imposed on all Syrians and the dangers my children faced in a city ravaged by conflict, our only option was to move to Libya temporarily, in hopes that the conflict would eventually end.

The idea of migrating to Europe was never on our radar. However, the decision to seek an alternative place where my family could find stability and security became the choice of millions of Syrians. Back then, traveling by sea through irregular immigration routes may have seemed like a crazy decision, but the lack of legal avenues to reach Europe and European asylum laws, which required refugees to already be in Europe for their asylum applications to be accepted, left us with no other feasible option.

The Italian Coast Guard and the Navy ignored our distress calls

We had no idea of the horrors that awaited us when we came under machine-gun fire from Libyan militias in the evening of October 10, 2013, shortly after leaving the coast. Some passengers on our fishing boat were severely injured, and gunfire caused leaks that pierced the ship's hull, resulting in a slow flood. The onboard pump stopped working ten hours after departure.

We tried to contact the Italian Coast Guard with a satellite phone, informing them that approximately 500 people were on board, including around a hundred children. Regrettably, the Italian Coast Guard and, as later revealed by an investigation by Italian journalist Fabrizio Gatti, the Italian Navy ignored our repeated distress calls, which began shortly after noon on October 11, 2013. We gave the the exact coordinates of our location, but they claimed we were outside Italian jurisdiction and too far from them.

For approximately five hours, we pleaded for help, but our pleas were consistently ignored. The Coast Guard officer on duty even suggested we contact the Maltese Navy because, as he told us, they were closer to our location. Italy's claims were false; Lampedusa was only 60 nautical miles from our fishing boat, while Malta was twice that distance.

Italian Nave Libra was very close but was ordered to go off

Tragically, our ship capsized shortly after five in the afternoon, resulting in the drowning of 268 people, including 60 children. Among them were my wife Reem Shehade, aged 30, and our children Besher, one year old, Tarek, four years old, and Mohamed, eight years old. Not only did I lose them forever, but their bodies were never recovered.

The Court of Rome declared the shipwreck a murder, attributing it not solely to administrative errors or negligence but also to the Italian Navy and Coast Guard's failure to carry out a rescue operation. However, no further convictions were made due to the statute of limitations on the offenses. The trial had dragged on for too long.

Fabrizio Gatti's investigative journalism revealed that an Italian Navy patrol and rescue asset, Nave Libra, was merely 17 nautical miles (about 30 kilometers) away from us and could have reached us and provided assistance within an hour. My wife and our three children perished immediately, while the rescue ships arrived an hour later, all because of the Italian Coast Guard and Navy's failure to respond promptly to our emergency calls and their disregard for maritime and humanitarian rescue obligations.

Why the trial against Italian Navy and Coast guard took too long

As a result of this tragedy, the Italian government initiated the Mare Nostrum rescue operation, which translates to "our sea." This operation was launched in the Mediterranean following the massacres of October 3 and 11, during which 636 people drowned in just eight days. Thanks to Mare Nostrum, between October 2013 and October 2014, about 150,000 men, women, and children were saved.

The trial against the Italian Coast Guard and Navy is currently awaiting a second-degree judgment. With the valuable assistance of lawyers Alessandra Ballerini and Emiliano Benzi, I aim to seek confirmation of the Italian authorities' responsibility.

Some may blame us for taking such a high risk, but we, as humans, can make poor decisions and mistakes. At that time, we were left with no other choices. We did our best to find a safer way to escape from Libya. We chose the largest available boat, delayed our departure due to bad weather, carried life vests (although they weren't available for everyone), and had a satellite phone. However, three factors led to our tragedy: the overcrowding of people by smugglers due to weather delays, the gunfire from Libyan militias, and the refusal of the Italian Navy, which was just 30 kilometers away, to rescue us – an act I consider a murder.

My message to the officers who escaped their accountability

I have a message for the responsible individuals and Navy officers who escaped accountability for their heinous act. Imagine if your son had an accidental, life-threatening injury with a major artery cut, and you rushed to me in the emergency room for help. What would you do if I told you that it wasn't my duty or specialty to stop the bleeding, claiming it belonged to another specialty? What if I accused you of negligence for allowing your child to get hurt and let your son die to set an example for future parents to prevent such neglect?

No one can bring back my wife and our beautiful children. For this reason, as a believer, I hold onto the belief that someday justice will prevail, whether in this life or the afterlife. Some may call it karma or have their own beliefs, but I trust that a judgment day will come.

As we approach the anniversary of the shipwreck, these evenings are particularly painful. I gaze at our family photos and videos that I saved on the Cloud. I feel shame, and I feel that I failed them because of the disgraceful actions, in my opinion, of the Italian Navy and Coast guard and the lack of humanity.

Before October 11th, if someone had told me about such a tragedy, I couldn't have imagined it happening to me. That's why when it did happen, I initially thought it was a nightmare that I would wake up from in a few minutes. Sadly, this nightmare was all too real. For the past ten years, I've been living a real-life nightmare, and when I sleep, I wish I could dream of my wife and children, where I can see them smile, play, hug, and kiss them.

