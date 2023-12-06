A Murder at the End of the World

Il ranking di questo elemento non è visibile per la tua utenza.

A Murder at the End of the World

Titolo originale: A Murder at the End of the World

A Murder at the End of the World è una serie mystery con al centro della scena un nuovo tipo di detective: un investigatore dilettante della generazione Z e un hacker esperto di tecnologia di nome Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). Darby e altri otto ospiti sono stati invitati da un miliardario solitario (Clive Owen) a partecipare a un ritiro in una località remota e affascinante. Quando uno degli altri ospiti viene trovato morto, Darby deve usare tutte le sue capacità per dimostrare che si tratta di un omicidio, contro una marea di interessi contrastanti e prima che l’assassino faccia una nuova vittima.

Trailer di A Murder at the End of the World

Il tuo browser non può riprodurre il video. Devi disattivare ad-block per riprodurre il video. Play Replay Play Replay Pausa Disattiva audio Disattiva audio Disattiva audio Attiva audio Indietro di 10 secondi Avanti di 10 secondi Spot Attiva schermo intero Disattiva schermo intero Skip Il video non può essere riprodotto: riprova più tardi. Attendi solo un istante , dopo che avrai attivato javascript . . . Forse potrebbe interessarti , dopo che avrai attivato javascript . . . Devi attivare javascript per riprodurre il video.