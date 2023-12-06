A Murder at the End of the World
Una serie mystery sulla storia di un investigatore dilettante ed esperto di tecnologia che si ritroverà a risolvere un caso di omicidio sfruttando tutte le sue conoscenze.
Scheda serie tv
Dove vedere A Murder at the End of the World
A Murder at the End of the World è una serie mystery con al centro della scena un nuovo tipo di detective: un investigatore dilettante della generazione Z e un hacker esperto di tecnologia di nome Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). Darby e altri otto ospiti sono stati invitati da un miliardario solitario (Clive Owen) a partecipare a un ritiro in una località remota e affascinante. Quando uno degli altri ospiti viene trovato morto, Darby deve usare tutte le sue capacità per dimostrare che si tratta di un omicidio, contro una marea di interessi contrastanti e prima che l’assassino faccia una nuova vittima.
A Murder at the End of the World, la recensione
Trailer di A Murder at the End of the World
Notizie su A Murder at the End of the World
