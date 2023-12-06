rotate-mobile
Mercoledì, 6 Dicembre 2023
A Murder at the End of the World

Una serie mystery sulla storia di un investigatore dilettante ed esperto di tecnologia che si ritroverà a risolvere un caso di omicidio sfruttando tutte le sue conoscenze.

Scheda serie tv

Titolo originale: A Murder at the End of the World
Anno: 2023
Data di Uscita: 14/11/2023
Genere: Thriller
Regia: Brit Marling e Zal Batmanglij
Paese di produzione: Stati Uniti
Attori: Emma Corrin, Brit Marling, Harris Dickinson
Numero stagioni: 1
Numero episodi: 4

Dove vedere A Murder at the End of the World

Disney +

A Murder at the End of the World è una serie mystery con al centro della scena un nuovo tipo di detective: un investigatore dilettante della generazione Z e un hacker esperto di tecnologia di nome Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). Darby e altri otto ospiti sono stati invitati da un miliardario solitario (Clive Owen) a partecipare a un ritiro in una località remota e affascinante. Quando uno degli altri ospiti viene trovato morto, Darby deve usare tutte le sue capacità per dimostrare che si tratta di un omicidio, contro una marea di interessi contrastanti e prima che l’assassino faccia una nuova vittima.

A Murder at the End of the World, la recensione

Trailer di A Murder at the End of the World

Notizie su A Murder at the End of the World

