Elisa canta 'Zombie', l'emozionante interpretazione: "Prego per l'Ucraina e i bambini"
Il toccante video che la cantante ha dedicato al popolo ucraino e a chiunque si stia battendo per la pace
Il mondo della musica combatte con la forza delle canzoni e dei testi che sono diventati parte integrante della lotta contro la guerra, la discriminazione e l'odio. Da Russians di Sting (che ha ri-cantato dopo ben 30 anni) a Masters of war di Bob Dylan, passanto per Zombie dei The Cranberries sono molti i titoli che in questi giorni riecheggiano nelle nostre orecchie, melodie di speranza come la canzone Let it go cantanta da una bambina di 7 anni in un bunker in Ucraina.
A aggiungersi a questo coro globale anche Elisa, che su Instagram ha condiviso il video della sua interpretazione di Zombie. L'emozione nella voce della cantautrice è così grande che la canzone si trasforma in un pugno al cuore, una preghiera di pace che Elisa dedica a tutto il popolo ucraino, ma in particolare ai bambini.
"Pregare per l'Ucraina, per i bambini e stare dalla parte di chi è contro questa guerra - ha scritto Elisa - Cantare Zombie, dei The Cranberries, in sostegno del popolo russo che è stato arrestato mentre cercava di protestare contro la guerra cantando questa canzone".
Il testo di Zombie
Another head hangs lowly
Child is slowly taken
And the violence, caused such silence
Who are we mistaken?
But you see, it's not me
It's not my family
In your head, in your head, they are fighting
With their tanks, and their bombs
And their bombs, and their guns
In your head, in your head they are crying
In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
What's in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh
Another mother's breaking
Heart is taking over
When the violence causes silence
We must be mistaken
It's the same old theme
Since nineteen-sixteen
In your head, in your head, they're still fighting
With their tanks, and their bombs
And their bombs, and their guns
In your head, in your head, they are dying
In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
What's in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, ay, oh, ya ya.