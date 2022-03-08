Elisa canta 'Zombie', l'emozionante interpretazione: "Prego per l'Ucraina e i bambini"

Il mondo della musica combatte con la forza delle canzoni e dei testi che sono diventati parte integrante della lotta contro la guerra, la discriminazione e l'odio. Da Russians di Sting (che ha ri-cantato dopo ben 30 anni) a Masters of war di Bob Dylan, passanto per Zombie dei The Cranberries sono molti i titoli che in questi giorni riecheggiano nelle nostre orecchie, melodie di speranza come la canzone Let it go cantanta da una bambina di 7 anni in un bunker in Ucraina.

A aggiungersi a questo coro globale anche Elisa, che su Instagram ha condiviso il video della sua interpretazione di Zombie. L'emozione nella voce della cantautrice è così grande che la canzone si trasforma in un pugno al cuore, una preghiera di pace che Elisa dedica a tutto il popolo ucraino, ma in particolare ai bambini.

"Pregare per l'Ucraina, per i bambini e stare dalla parte di chi è contro questa guerra - ha scritto Elisa - Cantare Zombie, dei The Cranberries, in sostegno del popolo russo che è stato arrestato mentre cercava di protestare contro la guerra cantando questa canzone".

Il testo di Zombie

Another head hangs lowly

Child is slowly taken

And the violence, caused such silence

Who are we mistaken?

But you see, it's not me

It's not my family

In your head, in your head, they are fighting

With their tanks, and their bombs

And their bombs, and their guns

In your head, in your head they are crying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie, oh

Another mother's breaking

Heart is taking over

When the violence causes silence

We must be mistaken

It's the same old theme

Since nineteen-sixteen

In your head, in your head, they're still fighting

With their tanks, and their bombs

And their bombs, and their guns

In your head, in your head, they are dying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What's in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, ay, oh, ya ya.