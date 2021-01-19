Critics' Choice Awards 2021: le serie in nomination da vedere su Sky

"Lovecraft Country" è la favorita per numero di candidature ma, tra le miniserie in corsa, ci sono anche: "The Undoing", "Fargo" e "Il complotto contro l'America"

Bisognerà aspettare fino a domenica 7 marzo 2021 per conoscere i vincitori della 26esima edizione di Critics' Choice Awards 2021, mentre nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate tutte le nomination. C'è più di un mese di tempo, dunque, per recuperare i titoli più importanti della passata stagione, tra cui compaiono grandi serie Hbo, trasmesse su Sky nei mesi scorsi.

Netflix è la piattaforma che si è aggiudicata il maggior numero di candidature grazie a "Ozark" e "The Crown" ma Hbo si è difesa con ben 24 nomination, grazie all'enorme successo di "Lovecraft Country", "Perry Mason" e "This is us" (unica serie broadcast). Nella categoria miniserie pioggia di candidature per i titoli Hbo trasmessi in Italia da Sky: "The Undoing" conquista tre nomination tra cui "Miglior miniserie". Candidati anche Hugh Grant (come attore protagonista) e Donald Sutherland (come attore non protagonista), esclusa invece l'ottima performance di Nicole Kidman. "Il complotto contro l'America" è l'altra miniserie con ottime chance di successo tra le miniserie in lizza. La miniserie targata Hbo tratta dall'omonimo romanzo fantapolitico del 2004 di Philip Roth, concorre come "Miglior miniserie" e nelle categorie di miglior attore protagonista e miglior attore e attrice non protagonisti con Winona Ryder pronta a bissare il successo di "Stranger things". Tra le miniserie in corsa, "The good Lord bird" conquista una sola nomination per il "Miglior attore non protagonista" a Daveed Diggs. Mark Ruffalo è giustamente candidato come "Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie" grazie al suo doppio ruolo, davvero struggente, in "Un volto, due destini" mentre Glynn Turman, è l'unico attore candidato per la quarta stagione di "Fargo" dove recitavano moltissimi attori italiani tra cui il Salvatore Esposito di "Gomorra" e Francesco Acquaroli di "Suburra" (entrambi esclusi da ogni possibile premio). In attesa del 7 marzo, dunque, c'è solo l'imbarazzo della scelta per recuperare su Sky on demand e Now tv le grandi serie che hanno segnato la passata stagione e potrebbero aggiudicarsi l'ambita statuetta tra poche settimane.

