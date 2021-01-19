Critics' Choice Awards 2021: le serie in nomination da vedere su Sky
"Lovecraft Country" è la favorita per numero di candidature ma, tra le miniserie in corsa, ci sono anche: "The Undoing", "Fargo" e "Il complotto contro l'America"
Bisognerà aspettare fino a domenica 7 marzo 2021 per conoscere i vincitori della 26esima edizione di Critics' Choice Awards 2021, mentre nelle scorse ore sono state annunciate tutte le nomination. C'è più di un mese di tempo, dunque, per recuperare i titoli più importanti della passata stagione, tra cui compaiono grandi serie Hbo, trasmesse su Sky nei mesi scorsi.
Netflix è la piattaforma che si è aggiudicata il maggior numero di candidature grazie a "Ozark" e "The Crown" ma Hbo si è difesa con ben 24 nomination, grazie all'enorme successo di "Lovecraft Country", "Perry Mason" e "This is us" (unica serie broadcast). Nella categoria miniserie pioggia di candidature per i titoli Hbo trasmessi in Italia da Sky: "The Undoing" conquista tre nomination tra cui "Miglior miniserie". Candidati anche Hugh Grant (come attore protagonista) e Donald Sutherland (come attore non protagonista), esclusa invece l'ottima performance di Nicole Kidman. "Il complotto contro l'America" è l'altra miniserie con ottime chance di successo tra le miniserie in lizza. La miniserie targata Hbo tratta dall'omonimo romanzo fantapolitico del 2004 di Philip Roth, concorre come "Miglior miniserie" e nelle categorie di miglior attore protagonista e miglior attore e attrice non protagonisti con Winona Ryder pronta a bissare il successo di "Stranger things". Tra le miniserie in corsa, "The good Lord bird" conquista una sola nomination per il "Miglior attore non protagonista" a Daveed Diggs. Mark Ruffalo è giustamente candidato come "Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie" grazie al suo doppio ruolo, davvero struggente, in "Un volto, due destini" mentre Glynn Turman, è l'unico attore candidato per la quarta stagione di "Fargo" dove recitavano moltissimi attori italiani tra cui il Salvatore Esposito di "Gomorra" e Francesco Acquaroli di "Suburra" (entrambi esclusi da ogni possibile premio). In attesa del 7 marzo, dunque, c'è solo l'imbarazzo della scelta per recuperare su Sky on demand e Now tv le grandi serie che hanno segnato la passata stagione e potrebbero aggiudicarsi l'ambita statuetta tra poche settimane.
Critics' Choice Awards 2021 - Le nominations
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Perry Mason
The Crown
The Good Fight
The Mandalorian
This Is Us
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Claire Danes, Homeland
Laura Linney, Ozark
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janet McTeer, Ozark
Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY
Better Things
Mom
PEN15
Ramy
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
What We Do in the Shadows
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Hank Azaria, Brockmire
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
William Fichtner, Mom
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Alex Newell, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey
Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows
Andrew Rannells, Black Monday
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Lecy Goranson, The Conners
Rita Moreno, Giorno per giorno
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris
Jaime Pressly, Mom
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
I May Destroy You
Il complotto contro l'America
La regina degli scacchi
Mrs. America
Normal People
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
John Boyega, Small Axe
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Chris Rock, Fargo
Mark Ruffalo, Un volto, due destini
Morgan Spector, Il complotto contro l'America
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi
Tessa Thompson, Sylvie's Love
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird
Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Glynn Turman, Fargo
John Turturro, Il complotto contro l'America
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Betsy Brandt, Soulmates
Marielle Heller, La regina degli scacchi
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Winona Ryder, Il complotto contro l'America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America