SAG Awards 2022, tutte le nomination per film e serie tv

Sono appena state annunciate le nomination per i prossimi SAG Awards 2023, i premi che annualmente vengono assegnati dalla Screen Actors Guild per le migliori interpretazioni degli attori membri dell'associazione. Tra i tanti titoli pronti ad accaparrarsi l'ambita statuetta, annunciati da Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) e Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus), ci sono delle sorprese e anche qualche conferma. Dal mondo del cinema a quello televisivo sono tantissimi i prodotti che sono finiti in lizza per la vittoria di questo premio che, come ogni anno, arrivano appena dopo i Golden Globe, i cui vincintori sono stati annunciati proprio questa notte.

Tra i nominati spiccano The Banshees of Inisherin, film presentato alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia e che ha regalato a Colin Farrel la coppa Volpi come miglior attore, e Everything Everywhere All at Once che ha raggiunto il record di film con più candidature nella storia dei SAG Awards, ben cinque, come i suoi predecessori Shakespeare in Love, (1998), Chicago (2002) e Doubt (2008).

Tra gli altri titoli da menzionare c'è anche Babylon di Damien Chazelle, The Fablemans di Steven Spielberg che ha appena vinto come miglior film ai Golden Globes anche se ha stupito la mancata candidatura per la stradordinaria interpretazione di Michelle Williams. Nella sezione serie tv dominano Better Call Saul, Only Murders in the Building, Evan Peters per Dahmer, Julia Garner per Inventing Anna, Jenna Ortega per Mercoledì.

La 29a edizione degli Screen Actors Guild Awards si terrà domenica 26 febbraio al Fairmont Century Plaza di Los Angeles. Dopo che TNT e TBS hanno abbandonato la messa in onda dello spettacolo dopo 25 anni, i SAG Awards di quest'anno andranno in onda sul canale YouTube di Netflix e in diretta su Netflix a partire dal 2024.

Tutte le nomination ai SAG Awards 2023

Miglior attore protagonista in un film tv o serie limitata

Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Sam Elliott (“1883”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film tv o serie limitata

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Miglior attore in una serie comedy

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Miglior attrice in una serie comedy

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Miglior ensemble in una serie comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Miglior ensamble in una serie drammatica

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film

Cate Blanchett (Tár”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Miglior attore protagonista in un film

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

Miglior ensemble in un film

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Gli spiriti dell’isola

Women Talking

Miglior cast

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Miglior stunt in un film

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

Miglior stunt in una serie

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”