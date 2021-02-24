Le serie e i film in scadenza su Netflix da guardare entro marzo 2021

Sta per iniziare un nuovo mese e insieme alle nuove serie tv che entreranno nel catalogo della piattaforma di streaming ce ne sono altrettante che lo lasceranno. Ecco allora i titoli che diranno addio a Netflix nel mese di marzo 2021 e, tra questi, ci sono diversi classici da godersi tutti prima che vengano cancellati dall'elenco della piattaforma. Stiamo parlando di Taxi Driver, Sex and the City (i film) ma anche Inception, Molly's Game, Silver Linings Playbook e molti altri ancora. Scopriamoli insieme.

Tutte le cancellazioni Netflix di Marzo 2021

3 marzo

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

7 marzo

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Stagioni 1-3

8 marzo

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

9 marzo

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss's Daughter (2015)

10 marzo

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

13 marzo

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

14 marzo

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

15 marzo

Chicken Little (2005)

16 marzo

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

17 marzo

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

20 marzo

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

22 marzo

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

24 marzo

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

25 marzo

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

26 marzo

Ghost Rider (2007)

27 marzo

Domino (2019)

30 marzo

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Stagione 1

The House That Made Me: Stagioni 1-3

31 marzo

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly's Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Stagioni 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Stagioni 1-7