Le serie e i film in scadenza su Netflix da guardare entro marzo 2021
Tutti i migliori titoli che lasceranno presto il catalogo della piattaforma di streaming nel prossimo mese
Sta per iniziare un nuovo mese e insieme alle nuove serie tv che entreranno nel catalogo della piattaforma di streaming ce ne sono altrettante che lo lasceranno. Ecco allora i titoli che diranno addio a Netflix nel mese di marzo 2021 e, tra questi, ci sono diversi classici da godersi tutti prima che vengano cancellati dall'elenco della piattaforma. Stiamo parlando di Taxi Driver, Sex and the City (i film) ma anche Inception, Molly's Game, Silver Linings Playbook e molti altri ancora. Scopriamoli insieme.
Tutte le cancellazioni Netflix di Marzo 2021
3 marzo
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
7 marzo
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Stagioni 1-3
8 marzo
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
9 marzo
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss's Daughter (2015)
10 marzo
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)
13 marzo
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
14 marzo
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
15 marzo
Chicken Little (2005)
16 marzo
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
17 marzo
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)
20 marzo
Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
22 marzo
Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
24 marzo
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
25 marzo
Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
26 marzo
Ghost Rider (2007)
27 marzo
Domino (2019)
30 marzo
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Stagione 1
The House That Made Me: Stagioni 1-3
31 marzo
Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God's Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly's Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Stagioni 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Stagioni 1-7