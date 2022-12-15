"Tales of the Walking Dead" su Disney+: sei nuove storie, il cast

Sei 'nuove' storie dall'apocalisse zombie. La serie antologica Tales of the Walking Dead, l'ultima arrivata dell'universo di The Walking Dead, è su Disney+. Tales of the Walking Dead - sei episodi originali autoconclusivi, incentrati su personaggi nuovi e già conosciuti, uno ogni lunedì – è un viaggio in altri mondi, miti e misteri di The Walking Dead.

Tales of the Walking Dead, il cast

Tales of the Walking Dead è interpretato, tra gli altri, da Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine- Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Crazy Night – Festa col morto), Loan Chabanol (Gigolò per caso), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan,) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick).

Tales of the Walking Dead, la produzione

Haifaa al-Mansour (The Good Lord Bird - La storia di John Brown, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) e Ron Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead, Cambio di direzione) hanno diretto ognuno un episodio, oltre al produttore della serie Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) che ne ha diretti tre. Prodotto da AMC Studios, gli executive producer di Tales of the Walking Dead sono Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, e lo showrunner Channing Powell, che è stato sceneggiatore e produttore di The Walking Dead e Fear the Walking Dead.