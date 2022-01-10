Tutti i vincitori (Netflix e non solo) dei Golden Globe 2022
I film e le serie che si sono aggiudicate l'ambita statuetta a forma di globo alla 79° edizione dell'evento dedicato ai migliori prodotti per piccolo e grande schermo della stagione
È tornato anche quest'anno l'imperdibile appuntamento con i Golden Globe, gli ambitissimi riconoscimenti per i migliori prodotti della stagione del piccolo e grande schermo. Quest'anno nessuna cerimonia pubblica per l'evento (un po' per la pandemia, un po' per polemiche sulla non giusta presenza delle minoranze, sui voti non del tutto trasparenti e sui budget discutibili), niente red carpet, discorsi in lacrime sul palco e abiti elegantissimi ma solo una premiazione privata dei più dei titoli del mondo del cinema e delle serie TV. Ma come sono andati questi Golden Globe 2022 le piattaforme di streaming? Partiamo da Netflix che si è aggiudicata diverse statuette tra cui il "Miglior film drammatico", "Miglior attore protagonista" e "Miglior attore non protagonista" tutti per The Power of the Dog. Anche Squid Game si è portata a casa un premio (anche se la serie sudcoreana puntava su molti più riconoscimenti) per la migliore interpretazione non protagonista di O Yeong-Su (il giocatore 001) e, infine, The Pose ha vinto, tra tutti, il titolo di "Miglior attrice protagonista" grazie al lavoro di Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Niente da fare, invece, per Lupin, Maid e The Serpent di Netflix che sono rimasti a mani vuote. Bene anche per Amazon Prime Video che ha vinto il premio per la "Migliore miniserie" con The Underground Railroad ma anche quello per la "Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico" per la performance di Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos e anche Will Smith ha vinto il suo primo Golden Globe per il film Una famiglia vincente - King Richard. Disney + si aggiudica, invece, il miglior film di animazione con Encanto, tre statuette per West Side Story e una per l’interpretazione di Michael Keaton in Dopesick. Anche Dune è presente in classifica con il premio per la migliore colonna sonora originale. Tra tutti i riconoscimenti, però, sorprende quello di Succession (HBO) che sbanca nel settore "serie TV" portandosi a casa ben tre vittorie tra cui una delle più ambite (la migliore serie drammatica).
Ma entriamo più nel dettaglio per scoprire tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022.
Tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022 (film)
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- Una famiglia vincente - King Richard
- The power of the Dog (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (VINCITORE)
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Il potere del cane
- Will Smith, Una famiglia vincente - King Richard (VINCITORE)
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
MIGLIOR FILM MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Cyrano
- Don't Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick...Boom
- West Side Story (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
- Emma Stone, Crudelia
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom! (VINCITORE)
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, Sognando a New York - In the Heights
MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE
- Encanto (VINCITORE)
- Fugt
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya e l'ultimo drago
MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA
- Compartment No. 6 (Finlandia/Russia/Germania)
- Drive My Car (Giappone) (VINCITORE)
- La Mano di Dio (Italia)
- A Hero (France/Iran)
- Parallel Mothers (Spagna)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story (VINCITORE)
- Kristen Dunst, Il potere del cane
- Aunjanue Ellis, Una famiglia vincente - King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Due donne - Passing
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, Il potere del cane (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, Il potere del cane (VINCITORE)
- Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (VINCITORE)
- Jane Campion, Il potere del cane
- Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
- Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood, Il potere del cane
- Alberto Iglesias, Madres paralelas
- Hans Zimmer, Dune (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- Be Alive, Una famiglia vincente - King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die (VINCITORE)
Tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022 (serie TV)
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Lupin (Netflix)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Pose (FX)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO) (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession (VINCITORE)
- Omar Sy, Lupin
MIGLIOR SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- The Great (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO) (VINCITORE)
- Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ted Lasso (Disney+)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Dopesick (Disney+)
- Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
- Maid (Netflix)
- Omicidio a Easttown (HBO)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Jessica Chastain, Scene da un matrimonio
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown (VINCITORE)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick (VINCITORE)
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie Macdowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession (VINCITORE)
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-Su, Squid Game (SQUID GAME) (VINCITORE)