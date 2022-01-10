Tutti i vincitori (Netflix e non solo) dei Golden Globe 2022

È tornato anche quest'anno l'imperdibile appuntamento con i Golden Globe, gli ambitissimi riconoscimenti per i migliori prodotti della stagione del piccolo e grande schermo. Quest'anno nessuna cerimonia pubblica per l'evento (un po' per la pandemia, un po' per polemiche sulla non giusta presenza delle minoranze, sui voti non del tutto trasparenti e sui budget discutibili), niente red carpet, discorsi in lacrime sul palco e abiti elegantissimi ma solo una premiazione privata dei più dei titoli del mondo del cinema e delle serie TV. Ma come sono andati questi Golden Globe 2022 le piattaforme di streaming? Partiamo da Netflix che si è aggiudicata diverse statuette tra cui il "Miglior film drammatico", "Miglior attore protagonista" e "Miglior attore non protagonista" tutti per The Power of the Dog. Anche Squid Game si è portata a casa un premio (anche se la serie sudcoreana puntava su molti più riconoscimenti) per la migliore interpretazione non protagonista di O Yeong-Su (il giocatore 001) e, infine, The Pose ha vinto, tra tutti, il titolo di "Miglior attrice protagonista" grazie al lavoro di Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Niente da fare, invece, per Lupin, Maid e The Serpent di Netflix che sono rimasti a mani vuote. Bene anche per Amazon Prime Video che ha vinto il premio per la "Migliore miniserie" con The Underground Railroad ma anche quello per la "Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico" per la performance di Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos e anche Will Smith ha vinto il suo primo Golden Globe per il film Una famiglia vincente - King Richard. Disney + si aggiudica, invece, il miglior film di animazione con Encanto, tre statuette per West Side Story e una per l’interpretazione di Michael Keaton in Dopesick. Anche Dune è presente in classifica con il premio per la migliore colonna sonora originale. Tra tutti i riconoscimenti, però, sorprende quello di Succession (HBO) che sbanca nel settore "serie TV" portandosi a casa ben tre vittorie tra cui una delle più ambite (la migliore serie drammatica).

Ma entriamo più nel dettaglio per scoprire tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022.

Tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022 (film)

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

Belfast

CODA

Dune

Una famiglia vincente - King Richard

The power of the Dog (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (VINCITORE)

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, Il potere del cane

Will Smith, Una famiglia vincente - King Richard (VINCITORE)

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

MIGLIOR FILM MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick...Boom

West Side Story (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Crudelia

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom! (VINCITORE)

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, Sognando a New York - In the Heights

MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE

Encanto (VINCITORE)

Fugt

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya e l'ultimo drago

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Compartment No. 6 (Finlandia/Russia/Germania)

Drive My Car (Giappone) (VINCITORE)

La Mano di Dio (Italia)

A Hero (France/Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spagna)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story (VINCITORE)

Kristen Dunst, Il potere del cane

Aunjanue Ellis, Una famiglia vincente - King Richard

Ruth Negga, Due donne - Passing

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Il potere del cane (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR REGIA

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, Il potere del cane (VINCITORE)

Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune



MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (VINCITORE)

Jane Campion, Il potere del cane

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, Il potere del cane

Alberto Iglesias, Madres paralelas

Hans Zimmer, Dune (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

Be Alive, Una famiglia vincente - King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect

No Time to Die, No Time to Die (VINCITORE)

Tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2022 (serie TV)

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Lupin (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession (VINCITORE)

Omar Sy, Lupin

MIGLIOR SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO) (VINCITORE)

Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Disney+)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR MINISERIE O FILM TV

Dopesick (Disney+)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Omicidio a Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Jessica Chastain, Scene da un matrimonio

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown (VINCITORE)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (VINCITORE)

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie Macdowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession (VINCITORE)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINISERIE O FILM TV