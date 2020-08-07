Alyssa Milano: “Ho avuto il Covid. Questa sono io dopo due settimane di malattia, pensavo di morire”
L'attrice protagonista della serie tv 'Streghe' ha raccontato in un post la terribile esperienza dovuta alla malattia
Alyssa Milano, 47enne americana nota soprattutto per il suo ruolo di Phoebe Halliwell nella serie tv ‘Streghe’, ha condiviso con i follower la drammatica esperienza dovuta al Covid-19. A corredo di una foto che la mostra con un respiratore attaccato al volto e visibilmente dimagrita, il racconto del suo ultimo periodo segnato da tutti i sintomi della malattia che, per ben tre volte, non è stata riscontrata da test che davano sempre un esito negativo.
“Questa ero io il 2 aprile dopo essere stata malata per 2 settimane. Non ero mai stata così male. Tutto fa male”, ha esordito nel post Instagram l’attrice: “Perdita dell'olfatto, sembrava che un elefante fosse seduto sul mio petto. Non riuscivo a respirare. Non riuscivo a trattenere il cibo. Ho perso 9 libbre (4 chili, ndr) in 2 settimane. Ero confusa. Febbre bassa. E i mal di testa erano orribili. Ho praticamente avuto tutti i sintomi di Covid”.
“Alla fine di marzo ho fatto due test covid19 ed entrambi sono risultati negativi. Ho anche fatto un test covid degli anticorpi (il test della puntura del dito) dopo che mi sentivo un po’ meglio. NEGATIVO”, ha proseguito ancora, aggiungendo che dopo aver vissuto gli ultimi 4 mesi con sintomi persistenti come vertigini, nausee e malessere generale, si è sottoposta a un test degli anticorpi tramite un prelievo di sangue risultando positiva. “Ho avuto Covid19. Voglio solo che tu sappia che il nostro sistema di test è difettoso e non conosciamo i numeri reali. Voglio anche che tu sappia che questa malattia non è una bufala. Pensavo di morire. Mi sembrava di morire”, ha concluso Alyssa che donerà il plasma con la speranza di poter salvare altre vita. Infine, il consiglio rivolto a tutti: “Abbiate cura di voi, lavate le mani, indossate una maschera e tenete la distanza sociale. Non voglio che nessuno si senta come mi sono sentito io”.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️Devi disattivare ad-block per riprodurre il video.SpotIl video non può essere riprodotto: riprova più tardi.Attendi solo un istante...Forse potrebbe interessarti...
In Evidenza
-
Punture di insetto: cosa fare quando si viene punti e i rimedi contro prurito e gonfiore
-
Verità e falsi miti sui rimedi anti medusa
-
Moringa: che cos'è e perché viene chiamata la pianta dei miracoli
-
Dimagrire in modo sano: gli errori da evitare per perdere peso senza effetto yo-yo