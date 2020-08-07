Alyssa Milano: “Ho avuto il Covid. Questa sono io dopo due settimane di malattia, pensavo di morire”

Alyssa Milano, 47enne americana nota soprattutto per il suo ruolo di Phoebe Halliwell nella serie tv ‘Streghe’, ha condiviso con i follower la drammatica esperienza dovuta al Covid-19. A corredo di una foto che la mostra con un respiratore attaccato al volto e visibilmente dimagrita, il racconto del suo ultimo periodo segnato da tutti i sintomi della malattia che, per ben tre volte, non è stata riscontrata da test che davano sempre un esito negativo.

“Questa ero io il 2 aprile dopo essere stata malata per 2 settimane. Non ero mai stata così male. Tutto fa male”, ha esordito nel post Instagram l’attrice: “Perdita dell'olfatto, sembrava che un elefante fosse seduto sul mio petto. Non riuscivo a respirare. Non riuscivo a trattenere il cibo. Ho perso 9 libbre (4 chili, ndr) in 2 settimane. Ero confusa. Febbre bassa. E i mal di testa erano orribili. Ho praticamente avuto tutti i sintomi di Covid”.

“Alla fine di marzo ho fatto due test covid19 ed entrambi sono risultati negativi. Ho anche fatto un test covid degli anticorpi (il test della puntura del dito) dopo che mi sentivo un po’ meglio. NEGATIVO”, ha proseguito ancora, aggiungendo che dopo aver vissuto gli ultimi 4 mesi con sintomi persistenti come vertigini, nausee e malessere generale, si è sottoposta a un test degli anticorpi tramite un prelievo di sangue risultando positiva. “Ho avuto Covid19. Voglio solo che tu sappia che il nostro sistema di test è difettoso e non conosciamo i numeri reali. Voglio anche che tu sappia che questa malattia non è una bufala. Pensavo di morire. Mi sembrava di morire”, ha concluso Alyssa che donerà il plasma con la speranza di poter salvare altre vita. Infine, il consiglio rivolto a tutti: “Abbiate cura di voi, lavate le mani, indossate una maschera e tenete la distanza sociale. Non voglio che nessuno si senta come mi sono sentito io”.