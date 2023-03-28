rotate-mobile
Martedì, 28 Marzo 2023
Mondo
Il gesto / Giappone

Lo studente che si laurea travestito da Zelensky (e spiega perché)

Si è laureato all'università di Kyoto, in Giappone

Redazione 28 marzo 2023 16:57

Felpa verde scura, pantaloni militari e barbetta. È il "travestimento" insolito scelto da uno studente giapponese: per la sua cerimonia di laurea, il ragazzo si è presentato travestito dal presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky. Come riporta la Bbc, il suo costume faceva parte dell'esclusiva cerimonia di laurea dell'università di Kyoto, che consente agli studenti di indossare quello che vogliono. Lo studente, identificato solo come Amiki su Twitter, ha detto ai media giapponesi di essersi vestito da Zelensky per mostrare solidarietà all'Ucraina.

"Da dicembre, quando mi stavo facendo crescere la barba, mi è stato detto che assomigliavo al presidente Zelensky", ha detto il neolaureato che portava anche cartelli con messaggi di sostegno e citazioni dal discorso del presidente ucraino al Congresso degli Stati Uniti a dicembre.

