Lo studente che si laurea travestito da Zelensky (e spiega perché)
Si è laureato all'università di Kyoto, in Giappone
Felpa verde scura, pantaloni militari e barbetta. È il "travestimento" insolito scelto da uno studente giapponese: per la sua cerimonia di laurea, il ragazzo si è presentato travestito dal presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky. Come riporta la Bbc, il suo costume faceva parte dell'esclusiva cerimonia di laurea dell'università di Kyoto, che consente agli studenti di indossare quello che vogliono. Lo studente, identificato solo come Amiki su Twitter, ha detto ai media giapponesi di essersi vestito da Zelensky per mostrare solidarietà all'Ucraina.
"Da dicembre, quando mi stavo facendo crescere la barba, mi è stato detto che assomigliavo al presidente Zelensky", ha detto il neolaureato che portava anche cartelli con messaggi di sostegno e citazioni dal discorso del presidente ucraino al Congresso degli Stati Uniti a dicembre.
Amiki (@LohoG29i), the Kyoto University student who dressed up as Zelensky for his graduation, is going viral worldwide. A reminder- this was not just a joke, it's an expression of his belief that Zelensky and Ukraine are fighting to preserve democracy and human rights. https://t.co/hwUaj3PWnt pic.twitter.com/CFQuiz4xI7— Jeffrey J. Hall ???? (@mrjeffu) March 26, 2023
In Japan, a student dressed up as Zelensky for graduation
It is reported that in this way the guy, a student at Kyoto University, expressed solidarity with Ukraine.
Note that in Japan there is a tradition - graduates are allowed to come to the ceremony in any outfit, copying… pic.twitter.com/SHfGJho9pe— Oriannalyla ?? (@Lyla_lilas) March 26, 2023