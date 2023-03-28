Lo studente che si laurea travestito da Zelensky (e spiega perché)

Felpa verde scura, pantaloni militari e barbetta. È il "travestimento" insolito scelto da uno studente giapponese: per la sua cerimonia di laurea, il ragazzo si è presentato travestito dal presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky. Come riporta la Bbc, il suo costume faceva parte dell'esclusiva cerimonia di laurea dell'università di Kyoto, che consente agli studenti di indossare quello che vogliono. Lo studente, identificato solo come Amiki su Twitter, ha detto ai media giapponesi di essersi vestito da Zelensky per mostrare solidarietà all'Ucraina.

"Da dicembre, quando mi stavo facendo crescere la barba, mi è stato detto che assomigliavo al presidente Zelensky", ha detto il neolaureato che portava anche cartelli con messaggi di sostegno e citazioni dal discorso del presidente ucraino al Congresso degli Stati Uniti a dicembre.

Amiki (@LohoG29i), the Kyoto University student who dressed up as Zelensky for his graduation, is going viral worldwide. A reminder- this was not just a joke, it's an expression of his belief that Zelensky and Ukraine are fighting to preserve democracy and human rights. https://t.co/hwUaj3PWnt pic.twitter.com/CFQuiz4xI7 — Jeffrey J. Hall ???? (@mrjeffu) March 26, 2023