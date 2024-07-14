Tutti i video dell'attentato a Donald Trump

Attentato a Donald Trump: l'ex presidente Usa è stato colpito a un orecchio da spari provenienti da un tetto a un comizio a Butler, in Pennsylvania. Ferito di striscio, non destano preoccupazione le sue condizioni. L'attentatore è stato identificato come Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 anni, del posto. E'stato abbattuto da un cecchino.

Le immagini da Butler stanno facendo il giro del mondo. Ecco i video:

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024

Trump says “wait” and pumps his fist toward the crowd in a show of strength as blood pours down his face after being shot at

pic.twitter.com/VFzZt7Pwl8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 13, 2024

During the campaign rally of former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, gunshots were heard.



The Secret Service quickly escorted President Trump off the stage during a rally after gun shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/EMnTnSoNCl — Flashupdate9ja (@FlashUpdate9ja) July 14, 2024

Another earlier video of shortly after shots were fired at Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.



pic.twitter.com/aukBRJeT3T — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 14, 2024