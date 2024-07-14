Tutti i video dell'attentato a Donald Trump
Le immagini da Butler fanno il giro del mondo
Attentato a Donald Trump: l'ex presidente Usa è stato colpito a un orecchio da spari provenienti da un tetto a un comizio a Butler, in Pennsylvania. Ferito di striscio, non destano preoccupazione le sue condizioni. L'attentatore è stato identificato come Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 anni, del posto. E'stato abbattuto da un cecchino.
Tutti gli aggiornamenti sull'attentato a Trump
Le immagini da Butler stanno facendo il giro del mondo. Ecco i video:
Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T— Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024
Trump says “wait” and pumps his fist toward the crowd in a show of strength as blood pours down his face after being shot at— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/VFzZt7Pwl8
During the campaign rally of former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, gunshots were heard.— Flashupdate9ja (@FlashUpdate9ja) July 14, 2024
The Secret Service quickly escorted President Trump off the stage during a rally after gun shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/EMnTnSoNCl
Another earlier video of shortly after shots were fired at Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 14, 2024
pic.twitter.com/aukBRJeT3T
🇺🇸 | AHORA: Un nuevo video muestra a Thomas Matthew Crooks, de 20 años, abriendo fuego contra el ex presidente Trump desde una azotea durante un mitin en Butler, Pensilvania. Luego, francotiradores del Servicio Secreto dispararon a Crooks, de Bethel Park. pic.twitter.com/OGFdTDPm6g— Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) July 14, 2024