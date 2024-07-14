Domenica, 14 Luglio 2024
Accedi
Mondo
Usa sotto shock / Stati Uniti d'America

Tutti i video dell'attentato a Donald Trump

Le immagini da Butler fanno il giro del mondo

Today
Redazione 14 luglio 2024 07:58

Attentato a Donald Trump: l'ex presidente Usa è stato colpito a un orecchio da spari provenienti da un tetto a un comizio a Butler, in Pennsylvania. Ferito di striscio, non destano preoccupazione le sue condizioni. L'attentatore è stato identificato come Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 anni, del posto. E'stato abbattuto da un cecchino.

Tutti gli aggiornamenti sull'attentato a Trump

Le immagini da Butler stanno facendo il giro del mondo. Ecco i video:

Tutti gli aggiornamenti sull'attentato a Trump

© Riproduzione riservata

Today
Redazione 14 luglio 2024 07:58
Si parla di

In Evidenza

Potrebbe interessarti

Tutti i video dell'attentato a Donald Trump
Today è in caricamento