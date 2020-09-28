Malta rivuole indietro il dente di squalo preistorico regalato al principe George
Il fossile era stato donato al primogenito del duca di Cambridge dal celebre naturalista inglese sir David Attenborough, che lo aveva trovato alla fine degli anni Sessanta sull'isola all'epoca da poco ex colonia britannica
Il governo Malta vuole richiedere indietro dalla famiglia reale britannica un dente di uno squalo preistorico regalato al principino George, 7 anni, dal celebre naturalista inglese sir David Attenborough.
Kensington Palace aveva annunciato il dono sabato scorso. Attenborough aveva donato il dente al principe George dopo aver assistito a una proiezione privata del suo ultimo documentario con i membri della famiglia reale. Il fossile, che si ritiene abbia circa 23 milioni di anni, era stato scoperto da Attenborough durante una vacanza in famiglia a Malta alla fine degli anni '60. A quel tempo Malta aveva da poco conquistato l'indipendenza dal Regno Unito.
Il ministro della Cultura di Malta, Jose Herrera, ha promesso di voler fare di tutto per ottenere il rimpatrio del dente, sostenendo che il fossile dovrebbe essere esposto in un museo locale. "Ci sono alcuni reperti importanti per il patrimonio naturalistico maltese che sono stati trasferiti all'estero e meritano di essere restituiti", ha dichiarato Herrera al Times of Malta, senza fornire dettagli su come intende recuperare il fossile.
Il dente apparteneva a un Carcharodon Megalodon, progenitore dell'attuale squalo bianco che poteva raggiungere i 16 metri di lunghezza.
Fonte: Reuters →
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.Devi disattivare ad-block per riprodurre il video.SpotIl video non può essere riprodotto: riprova più tardi.Attendi solo un istante...Forse potrebbe interessarti...
