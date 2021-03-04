Giovedì, 4 Marzo 2021
Nuova Zelanda

Un terremoto di grado 7.1 ha generato uno tsunami

Massima allerta in Nuova Zelanda dove si attende l'impatto sulla costa delle onde di uno maremoto dopo che l'isola del Nord è stata colpita da un forte sisma

Redazione 04 marzo 2021 16:41

I funzionari della Protezione Civile della Nuova Zelanda hanno confermato che il terremoto di grado 7.2 che ha colpito l'isola del Nord alle 2.27, 105 km a est di Te Araroa, ha creato uno tsunami che potrebbe causare inondazioni costiere da Cape Runaway a Tolaga Bay.

Lo specificano i media locali che hanno pubblicato le immagini delle evacuazioni in corso.

La Protezione civile ha invitato gli abitanti della costa a spostarsi immediatamente sulle alture più vicine e comunque lontano dalla costa. Le prime onde sono state rilevate a East Cape alle 3.15 circa locali.

Fonte: RNZ.com →

