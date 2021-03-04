Un terremoto di grado 7.1 ha generato uno tsunami

I funzionari della Protezione Civile della Nuova Zelanda hanno confermato che il terremoto di grado 7.2 che ha colpito l'isola del Nord alle 2.27, 105 km a est di Te Araroa, ha creato uno tsunami che potrebbe causare inondazioni costiere da Cape Runaway a Tolaga Bay.

Lo specificano i media locali che hanno pubblicato le immagini delle evacuazioni in corso.

La Protezione civile ha invitato gli abitanti della costa a spostarsi immediatamente sulle alture più vicine e comunque lontano dalla costa. Le prime onde sono state rilevate a East Cape alle 3.15 circa locali.

Dozens of cars at Haumoana School in Hawke's Bay, where people from coastal communities of Te Awanga and Hawke's Bay have self-evacuated @rnz_news pic.twitter.com/VX8p1wGP8t

TSUNAMI WARNING: Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any evacuation instructions. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in areas under Land and Marine threat. See attached map for affected areas. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYR8001 pic.twitter.com/uVlE3MnPCK

The first waves may have reached New Zealand in the areas around East Cape at approximately 3:14 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYR8001