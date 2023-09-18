Champions League, dove vedere le partite di martedì 19 settembre in tv e streaming
Tra le sfide in programma anche Milan-Newcastle e Lazio-Atletico Madrid
Tutto pronto per l'inizio dell'edizione 2023/2024 della Champions League. Martedì 19 settembre si disputeranno le prime otto gare della prima giornata della fase a gironi, con il programma che sarà aperto alle 18.45 da Milan-Newcastle e Young Boys-Lipsia. Alle 21, invece, in campo Barcellona-Anversa, Feyenoord-Celtic, Lazio-Atletico Madrid, Manchester City-Stella Rossa, Psg-Borussia Dortmund e Shakhtar Donetsk-Porto. Le restanti otto sfide, comprese quelle che vedranno impegnate Napoli e Inter, si giocheranno mercoledì 20 settembre. Il torneo, nella passata edizione, è stato vinto dal Manchester City di Pep Guardiola, che lo scorso 10 giugno, nella finale di Istanbul, si impose per 1-0 sull'Inter grazie ad una rete di Rodri.
Milan-Newcastle, le quote
Tutti i gironi della Champions League 2023/2024
- GRUPPO A: Bayern Monaco; Manchester United; Copenaghen; Galatasaray
- GRUPPO B: Siviglia; Arsenal; Psv; Lens
- GRUPPO C: Napoli; Real Madrid; Sporting Braga; Union Berlin
- GRUPPO D: Benfica; Inter; Salisburgo; Real Sociedad;
- GRUPPO E: Feyenoord; Atletico Madrid; Lazio; Celtic
- GRUPPO F: Paris Saint-Germain; Borussia Dortmund; Milan; Newcastle
- GRUPPO G: Manchester City; Lipsia; Stella Rossa Belgrado; Young Boys;
- GRUPPO H: Barcellona; Porto; Shakhtar Donetsk; Anversa
Dove vedere le partite di martedì 19 settembre in tv
- Ore 18.45: Milan-Newcastle (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 18.45: Young Boys-Lipsia (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Barcellona-Anversa (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Feyenoord-Celtic (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Lazio-Atletico Madrid (Sky, NOW, Canale 5)
- Ore 21: Manchester City-Stella Rossa (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: PSG-Borussia Dortmund (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Shakhtar-Porto (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)