Champions League, dove vedere le partite di martedì 19 settembre in tv e streaming

Tutto pronto per l'inizio dell'edizione 2023/2024 della Champions League. Martedì 19 settembre si disputeranno le prime otto gare della prima giornata della fase a gironi, con il programma che sarà aperto alle 18.45 da Milan-Newcastle e Young Boys-Lipsia. Alle 21, invece, in campo Barcellona-Anversa, Feyenoord-Celtic, Lazio-Atletico Madrid, Manchester City-Stella Rossa, Psg-Borussia Dortmund e Shakhtar Donetsk-Porto. Le restanti otto sfide, comprese quelle che vedranno impegnate Napoli e Inter, si giocheranno mercoledì 20 settembre. Il torneo, nella passata edizione, è stato vinto dal Manchester City di Pep Guardiola, che lo scorso 10 giugno, nella finale di Istanbul, si impose per 1-0 sull'Inter grazie ad una rete di Rodri.

Tutti i gironi della Champions League 2023/2024

GRUPPO A: Bayern Monaco; Manchester United; Copenaghen; Galatasaray

GRUPPO B: Siviglia; Arsenal; Psv; Lens

GRUPPO C: Napoli; Real Madrid; Sporting Braga; Union Berlin

GRUPPO D: Benfica; Inter; Salisburgo; Real Sociedad;

GRUPPO E: Feyenoord; Atletico Madrid; Lazio; Celtic

GRUPPO F: Paris Saint-Germain; Borussia Dortmund; Milan; Newcastle

GRUPPO G: Manchester City; Lipsia; Stella Rossa Belgrado; Young Boys;

GRUPPO H: Barcellona; Porto; Shakhtar Donetsk; Anversa

Dove vedere le partite di martedì 19 settembre in tv