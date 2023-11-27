Champions League, dove vedere le partite di martedì 28 novembre in tv e streaming
Tra le sfide in programma Lazio-Celtic e Milan-Borussia Dortmund
Torna in campo la Champions League. Martedì 28 novembre si disputeranno le prime otto gare della quinta giornata della fase a gironi, con il programma che sarà aperto alle 18.45 da Lazio-Celtic e Shakhtar Donetsk-Anversa. Alle 21, invece, sarà la volta di Milan-Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord-Atletico Madrid, Psg-Newcastle, Barcellona-Porto, Young Boys-Stella Rossa e Manchester City-Lipsia. Le restanti sfide, comprese quelle che vedranno impegnate Inter e Napoli, si giocheranno mercoledì 29 novembre.
Champions League, la classifica dei gironi
- GRUPPO A: Bayern Monaco 12, Copenhagen 4, Galatasaray 4, Manchester United 3
- GRUPPO B: Arsenal 9, Psv Eindhoven 5, Lens 5, Siviglia 2
- GRUPPO C: Real Madrid 12, Napoli 7, Braga 3, Union Berlino 1
- GRUPPO D: Real Sociedad 10, Inter 10, Salisburgo 3, Benfica 0
- GRUPPO E: Atletico Madrid 8, Lazio 7, Feyenoord 6, Celtic 1
- GRUPPO F: Borussia Dortmund 7, Psg 6, Milan 5, Newcastle 4
- GRUPPO G: Manchester City 12, Lipsia 9, Stella Rossa Belgrado 1, Young Boys 1
- GRUPPO H: Barcellona 9, Porto 9, Shakhtar Donetsk 6, Anversa 0
Dove vedere le partite di martedì 28 novembre in tv
- Ore 18.45: Lazio-Celtic (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 18.45: Shakhtar Donetsk-Anversa (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Milan-Borussia Dortmund (Canale 5, Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Feyenoord-Atletico Madrid (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Psg-Newscatle (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Barcellona-Porto (Canale 5, Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Young Boys-Stella Rossa (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Manchester City-Lipsia (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)