Champions League, dove vedere le partite di martedì 7 novembre in tv e streaming
Tra le sfide in programma anche Milan-Psg e Lazio-Feyenoord
Torna in campo la Champions League. Martedì 7 novembre si disputeranno le prime otto gare della quarta giornata della fase a gironi, con il programma che sarà aperto alle 18.45 da Borussia Dortmund-Newcastle e Shakhtar Donetsk-Barcellona. Alle 21, invece, sarà la volta di Lazio-Feyenoord, Porto-Anversa, Manchester City-Young Boys, Milan-Psg, Atletico Madrid-Celtic e Stella Rossa-Lipsia. Le restanti sfide, comprese quelle che vedranno impegnate Inter e Napoli, si giocheranno mercoledì 8 novembre.
Champions League, la classifica dei gironi
- GRUPPO A: Bayern Monaco 9, Galatasaray 4, Manchester United 3, Copenhagen 1
- GRUPPO B: Arsenal 6, Lens 5, Siviglia 2, Psv Eidnhoven 2
- GRUPPO C: Real Madrid 9, Napoli 6, Braga 3, Union Berlino 0
- GRUPPO D: Real Sociedad 7, Inter 7, Salisburgo 3, Benfica 0
- GRUPPO E: Feyenoord 6, Atletico Madrid 5, Lazio 4, Celtic 1
- GRUPPO F: Psg 6, Borussia Dortmund 4, Newcastle 4, Milan 2
- GRUPPO G: Manchester City 9, Lipsia 6, Stella Rossa Belgrado 1, Young Boys 1
- GRUPPO H: Barcellona 9, Porto 6, Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Anversa 0
Dove vedere le partite di martedì 7 novembre in tv
- Ore 18.45: Borussia Dortmund-Newcastle (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 18.45: Shakhtar Donetsk-Barcellona (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Lazio-Feyenoord (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Porto-Anversa (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Manchester City-Young Boys (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Milan-Psg (Canale 5, Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Atletico Madrid-Celtic (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Stella Rossa-Lipsia (Sky, NOW, Infinity+)