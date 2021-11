Incidente per Marc Marquez: salta il Gp del Portogallo

Una nuova tegola per Marc Marquez. Il campione della Honda, a causa delle conseguenze di una caduta in allenamento durante una sessione off-road, ha riportato una commozione cerebrale.

This Saturday while I was training off-road preparing for the next round I suffered a crash that caused a slight head concussion. After a few days of rest and seeing that it was still unwell, today I had a medical check-up. As a precautionary measure I'll not race the Algarve GP. pic.twitter.com/tTQsTxf82R