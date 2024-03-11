Oscar 2024: la polemica di Jimmy Kimmel, 3 Oscar a Povere Creature, delusione Garrone, i primi vincitori

Siamo a Los Angeles, i riflettori sono accesi, l'emozione è fortissima e il red carpet davanti al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles attende i migliori registi, attrici, attori, tecnici e i rappresentanti di tutto il meglio del cinema internazionale. È tutto pronto per la notte degli Oscar 2024, il più antico e prestigioso riconoscimentio cinematografico giunto alla sua 96esima edizione. Quasi 100 anni di Oscar dalla prima edizione del 16 maggio del 1929 tra red carpet, siparietti, polemiche, gaffe, lacrime e soprattutto grandissime emozioni. Quest'anno, la cerimonia degli Oscar 2024 si svolge nella notte tra il 10 e l'11 marzo 2024 ed è presentata dal veterano Jimmy Kimmel che torna, ancora una volta, a condurre una delle cerimonie più importanti legate al cinema e lo fa per la quarta volta dopo le edizioni del 2017, 2018 e 2023. Tanti film in concorso, tante eccellenze del mondo della recitazione e tante le performance previste per questa notte degli Oscar che sarà, come ogni anno, indimenticabile. Noi ve la raccontiamo passo dopo passo.

La polemica d'apertura di Jimmy Kimmell

Jimmy Kimmell ha dato il via agli Oscar 2024 con una piccola polemica rivolta alla mancata candidatura della regista di Barbie Greta Gerwig e della sua protagonista Margot Robbie. Il suo discorso è iniziato, infatti, facendo prima riferimento alla fine degli scioperi di attori e sceneggiatori per poi fare una frecciatina a Madame Web della Marvel, un film molto criticato per la sua scarsa qualità e, infine, è stato molto diretto nel rivolgersi al pubblico presente e fargli "pesare" la mancata candidatura della regista di Barbie Greta Gerwig e di Margot Robbie come migliore attrice protagonista. "È inutile che applaudite, voi non l'avete notata", sono state le parole di Jimmy Kimmell che hanno creato il gelo per un attimo nel Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. E poi, rivolgendosi a Margot e Ryan Gosling: "Non preoccupatevi se non vincete, avete già vinto la lotteria genetica".

Billie Eilish canta la colonna sonora di Barbie e commuove tutti

Uno dei momenti più emozionanti della notte degli Oscar è stata la performance di Billie Eilish per il brano What Was I Made For? tratto dal film Barbie e candidato all'Oscar come Migliore Canzone Originale. Un momento che ha commosso tutti i presenti al Dolby Theatre con una performance letteralmente da brividi che ha regalato alla cantante 22enne una standing ovation.

Tutti i vincitori degli Oscar 2024

Miglior attore protagonista

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro"

Colman Domingo in "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction"

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown in "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. in "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling in "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo in "Poor Things"

Migliore attrice protagonista

Annette Bening in "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller in "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan in "Maestro"

Emma Stone in "Poor Things"

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt in "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks in "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera in "Barbie"

Jodie Foster in "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in "The Holdovers" (VINCITRICE)

Miglior film d'animazione

"The Boy and the Heron" Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki (VINCITORE)

"Elemental" Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

"Nimona" Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

"Robot Dreams" Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Miglior fotografia

"El Conde" Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer" Hoyte van Hoytema

"Poor Things" Robbie Ryan

Migliori costumi

"Barbie" Jacqueline Durran

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Jacqueline West

"Napoleon" Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

"Oppenheimer" Ellen Mirojnick

"Poor Things" Holly Waddington (VINCITORI)

Miglior regista

"Anatomy of a Fall" Justine Triet

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Martin Scorsese

"Oppenheimer" Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" Yorgos Lanthimos

"The Zone of Interest" Jonathan Glazer

Miglior documentario

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

"The Eternal Memory" Maite Alberdi

"Four Daughters" Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

"To Kill a Tiger" Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

"20 Days in Mariupol" Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

"The ABCs of Book Banning" Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

"The Barber of Little Rock" John Hoffman and Christine Turner

"Island in Between" S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

"The Last Repair Shop" Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó" Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Miglior montaggio

"Anatomy of a Fall" Laurent Sénéchal

"The Holdovers" Kevin Tent

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Thelma Schoonmaker

"Oppenheimer" Jennifer Lame

"Poor Things" Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Miglior film internazionale

"Io Capitano" Italy

"Perfect Days" Japan

"Society of the Snow" Spain

"The Teachers' Lounge" Germany

"The Zone of Interest" United Kingdom

Miglior trucco

"Golda" Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

"Maestro" Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

"Oppenheimer" Luisa Abel

"Poor Things" Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (VINCITORE)

"Society of the Snow" Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Migliore colonna sonora

"American Fiction" Laura Karpman

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" John Williams

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Robbie Robertson

"Oppenheimer" Ludwig Göransson

"Poor Things" Jerskin Fendrix

Miglior canzone originale

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Music and Lyric by Scott George

Music and Lyric by Scott George "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Miglior film

"American Fiction" Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

"Anatomy of a Fall" Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

"Barbie" David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

"The Holdovers" Mark Johnson, Producer

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

"Maestro" Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

"Oppenheimer" Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

"Past Lives" David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

"Poor Things" Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

"The Zone of Interest" James Wilson, Producer

Miglior scenografia

"Barbie" Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

"Napoleon" Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

"Oppenheimer" Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

"Poor Things" Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek (VINCITORE)

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

"Letter to a Pig" Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

"Ninety-Five Senses" Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

"Our Uniform" Yegane Moghaddam

"Pachyderme" Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

"WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" Dave Mullins and Brad Booker (VINCITORE)

Best live action short film

"The After" Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

"Invincible" Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

"Knight of Fortune" Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

"Red, White and Blue" Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Miglior sonoro

"The Creator" Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

"Maestro" Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

"Oppenheimer" Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

"The Zone of Interest" Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Migliori effetti speciali

"The Creator" Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

"Godzilla Minus One" Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

"Napoleon" Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

"American Fiction" Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson (VINCITORE)

"Barbie" Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

"Oppenheimer" Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" Screenplay by Tony McNamara

"The Zone of Interest" Written by Jonathan Glazer

Migliore sceneggiatura originale