Claudia Schiffer e Stephanie Seymour nude su Vogue

Claudia Schiffer, 48 anni, e Stephanie Seymour, 51, tornano protagoniste sulla cover di Vogue Italia, che per il numero di agosto dedica alle due ex modelle ben quattro copertine. Nude o quasi, ma soprattutto belle da togliere il fiato come 30 anni fa, quando assieme a Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford e Linda Evangelista formavano il quintetto più invidiato delle passerelle.

Le due super top degli anni 80 e 90 posano per il magazine italiano a trent'anni dal debutto (25 anni per Schiffer) in un servizio che è un omaggio agli indimenticabili autoscatti in bianco e nero di Helmut Newton realizzato dalla fotografa Collier Schorr, mentre lo styiling è curato da Vanessa Reid.

Claudia Schiffer e Stephanie Seymour sulle copertine di Vogue

"Con il numero di agosto rendiamo omaggio al maestro Newton raccontando una storia sull'emancipazione delle donne - ha spiegato il direttore di Vogue Italia, Emanuele Farneti in un post su Instagram - stavolta dietro l'obiettivo c'è una donna, Collier Schorr, pioniera dell'uso della fotografia di moda per sovvertire le convenzioni di genere e identità. Stephanie Seymour non è più la ragazza adolescente di Newton. È un soggetto attivo, condivide il processo con il fotografo. Un processo che coinvolge le donne pienamente consapevoli della propria sessualità e che si sentono a proprio agio con il loro corpo".

"Quando fotografi donne come Stephanie e Claudia - ha aggiunto Collier - che rappresentano letteralmente il lessico ambulanti della posa nella fotografia di moda, ci sono cose che vogliono e non vogliono fare. Non c'è niente in queste fotografie che Claudia non volesse fare - se non voleva qualcosa, cambiava posa".