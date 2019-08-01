Claudia Schiffer e Stephanie Seymour nude su Vogue
48 anni la prima, 51 la seconda, le indimenticabili top model posano per il magazine italiano belle come agli esordi delle loro carriere
Claudia Schiffer, 48 anni, e Stephanie Seymour, 51, tornano protagoniste sulla cover di Vogue Italia, che per il numero di agosto dedica alle due ex modelle ben quattro copertine. Nude o quasi, ma soprattutto belle da togliere il fiato come 30 anni fa, quando assieme a Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford e Linda Evangelista formavano il quintetto più invidiato delle passerelle.
Le due super top degli anni 80 e 90 posano per il magazine italiano a trent'anni dal debutto (25 anni per Schiffer) in un servizio che è un omaggio agli indimenticabili autoscatti in bianco e nero di Helmut Newton realizzato dalla fotografa Collier Schorr, mentre lo styiling è curato da Vanessa Reid.
Claudia Schiffer e Stephanie Seymour sulle copertine di Vogue
"Con il numero di agosto rendiamo omaggio al maestro Newton raccontando una storia sull'emancipazione delle donne - ha spiegato il direttore di Vogue Italia, Emanuele Farneti in un post su Instagram - stavolta dietro l'obiettivo c'è una donna, Collier Schorr, pioniera dell'uso della fotografia di moda per sovvertire le convenzioni di genere e identità. Stephanie Seymour non è più la ragazza adolescente di Newton. È un soggetto attivo, condivide il processo con il fotografo. Un processo che coinvolge le donne pienamente consapevoli della propria sessualità e che si sentono a proprio agio con il loro corpo".
"Quando fotografi donne come Stephanie e Claudia - ha aggiunto Collier - che rappresentano letteralmente il lessico ambulanti della posa nella fotografia di moda, ci sono cose che vogliono e non vogliono fare. Non c'è niente in queste fotografie che Claudia non volesse fare - se non voleva qualcosa, cambiava posa".
SHE IS BACK ✨ STEPHANIE BY STEPHANIE Our August Issue with @stephanieseymour stunning at 51! in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial. On Newsstands tomorrow! In the Seventies, sex and power entered fashion photography through the lens of Helmut Newton. With our August Issue we pay homage to the photography master with a story of women empowerment, because this time behind the lens there is a woman, Collier Schorr, a pioneer of the use of fashion photography to subvert gender and identity conventions. Here Stephanie Seymour is no longer the teenage girl of some of the master’s most iconic past images. She is an active subject, she shares the process with the photographer. A process involving women fully aware of their sexuality, and comfortable in their own skin. It is the story of women capable of handling not only the consequences of exposing their body but most of all, the power that Newton was the first to acknowledge them and that, today, they have no intention of relinquishing. “I didn’t want to enact the Helmut Newton role with a much younger and less experienced model and have that much power, even if it’s just a presumed power. By the time I was working with Stephanie on the final shoot, I better understood that the performance for the camera is not all put on for affect - what you see in the photographs is made up of real pieces of us. I truly understand what it is like to be in a certain fashion photography moment where a lot of lines – albeit only representational – can get crossed.” #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Text @alessiaglaviano Make-up @dickpageface @statementartists Hair @brentlawler Manicure @lollykoonnails @thewallgroup Set design @andyharman @lalalandartists On set @mpacetx
