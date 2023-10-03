Champions League, dove vedere le partite di mercoledì 4 ottobre in tv e streaming
Tra le sfide in programma Borussia Dortmund-Milan e Celtic-Lazio
Mercoledì 4 ottobre si disputeranno le ultime otto gare della seconda giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League 2023/2024, con il programma che sarà aperto alle 18.45 da Atletico Madrid-Feyenoord e Anversa-Shakhtar Donetsk. Alle 21, invece, in campo Stella Rossa-Young Boys, Borussia Dortmund-Milan, Newcastle-Psg, Lipsia-Manchester City, Porto-Barcellona e Celtic-Lazio.
Borussia Dortmund-Milan, le quote
Tutti i gironi della Champions League 2023/2024
- GRUPPO A: Bayern Monaco; Manchester United; Copenaghen; Galatasaray
- GRUPPO B: Siviglia; Arsenal; Psv; Lens
- GRUPPO C: Napoli; Real Madrid; Sporting Braga; Union Berlin
- GRUPPO D: Benfica; Inter; Salisburgo; Real Sociedad;
- GRUPPO E: Feyenoord; Atletico Madrid; Lazio; Celtic
- GRUPPO F: Paris Saint-Germain; Borussia Dortmund; Milan; Newcastle
- GRUPPO G: Manchester City; Lipsia; Stella Rossa Belgrado; Young Boys;
- GRUPPO H: Barcellona; Porto; Shakhtar Donetsk; Anversa
Dove vedere le partite di mercoledì 4 ottobre in tv
- Ore 18.45: Atletico Madrid-Feyenoord (Sky, Infinity+)
- Ore 18.45: Anversa-Shakhtar Donetsk (Sky, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Stella Rossa-Young Boys (Sky, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Borussia Dortmund-Milan (Prime Video)
- Ore 21: Newcastle-Psg (Sky, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Lipsia-Manchester City (Sky, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Porto-Barcellona (Sky, Infinity+)
- Ore 21: Celtic-Lazio (Sky, Infinity+).