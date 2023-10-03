rotate-mobile
Martedì, 3 Ottobre 2023
Champions League, dove vedere le partite di mercoledì 4 ottobre in tv e streaming

Tra le sfide in programma Borussia Dortmund-Milan e Celtic-Lazio

Redazione 03 ottobre 2023 14:56
Calcio 2023-2024

Mercoledì 4 ottobre si disputeranno le ultime otto gare della seconda giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League 2023/2024, con il programma che sarà aperto alle 18.45 da Atletico Madrid-Feyenoord e Anversa-Shakhtar Donetsk. Alle 21, invece, in campo Stella Rossa-Young Boys, Borussia Dortmund-Milan, Newcastle-Psg, Lipsia-Manchester City, Porto-Barcellona e Celtic-Lazio.

Borussia Dortmund-Milan, le quote

Tutti i gironi della Champions League 2023/2024

  • GRUPPO A: Bayern Monaco; Manchester United; Copenaghen; Galatasaray
  • GRUPPO B: Siviglia; Arsenal; Psv; Lens
  • GRUPPO C: Napoli; Real Madrid; Sporting Braga; Union Berlin
  • GRUPPO D: Benfica; Inter; Salisburgo; Real Sociedad;
  • GRUPPO E: Feyenoord; Atletico Madrid; Lazio; Celtic
  • GRUPPO F: Paris Saint-Germain; Borussia Dortmund; Milan; Newcastle
  • GRUPPO G: Manchester City; Lipsia; Stella Rossa Belgrado; Young Boys;
  • GRUPPO H: Barcellona; Porto; Shakhtar Donetsk; Anversa

Dove vedere le partite di mercoledì 4 ottobre in tv

  • Ore 18.45: Atletico Madrid-Feyenoord (Sky, Infinity+)
  • Ore 18.45: Anversa-Shakhtar Donetsk (Sky, Infinity+)
  • Ore 21: Stella Rossa-Young Boys (Sky, Infinity+)
  • Ore 21: Borussia Dortmund-Milan (Prime Video)
  • Ore 21: Newcastle-Psg (Sky, Infinity+)
  • Ore 21: Lipsia-Manchester City (Sky, Infinity+)
  • Ore 21: Porto-Barcellona (Sky, Infinity+)
  • Ore 21: Celtic-Lazio (Sky, Infinity+).

